LA Kings Re-Sign Taylor Ward

July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings announced the signing of forward Taylor Ward for the upcoming 2025-26 season on Wednesday.

Ward, 27, played his third full season with the Ontario Reign (AHL) during 2024-25, collecting a professional career-best 12 goals with 15 assists for 27 points (12-15'). He also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff contests. Ward skated in one game for the Kings, scoring in his NHL debut on April 17 vs. Calgary, to mark the first occasion a father-son duo (Dixon Ward) has scored a goal for the Kings in team history.

The 6-2, 195-pound forward made his professional hockey debut with the Reign on March 20, 2022, against the Abbotsford Canucks following his senior season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC) and has accumulated 95 points (35-60-) in 224 career AHL outings with the Reign. Ward has added eight points (2-6=8) in 16 career Calder Cup Playoff games. His 224 career games played with Ontario rank fourth-most in franchise.

Prior to turning pro, Ward spent four years with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC), appearing in 131 NCAA games and amassing 115 points (57-58=115), including a team-leading 19 goals and 39 points (19-20=39) in 38 games as a senior in 2021-22.

A native of Kelowna, B.C., he skated in parts of four seasons with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), earning 77 points (36-41=77) in 162 games while helping the Vees capture the 2016-17 Fred Page Cup as BCHL Champions.







