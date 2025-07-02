Senators Ink Five Two-Way NHL Contracts, One Entry-Level Deal

BELLEVILLE, ON - With the NHL Draft over and free agency period now open, Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios has been busy tinkering with the club's roster and organizational depth, signing five players to two-way NHL contracts and one to a three-year entry-level deal.

Those players include returning forwards Hayden Hodgson (two-years), and Wyatt Bongiovanni (one-year), along with a pair of incoming forwards in Olle Lycksell (one-year) and Arthur Kaliyev (one-year). And, a duo of goaltenders that includes two-time Calder Cup champion Hunter Shepard (one-year) and rookie Jackson Parsons (three-year entry level).

Hodgson, 29, appeared in 43 games for the Senators' American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville in 2024-25, and registered 11 points (five goals, six assists), plus 156 penalty minutes. Hodgson also skated in two NHL games for the club last season.

An undrafted player, Hodgson has dressed in 223 AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Ontario Reign, and Senators, collecting 72 points (36 goals, 36 assists). He's also played in nine career NHL games with the Senators and Philadelphia Flyers, picking up a goal and two assists.

Bongiovanni, 25, appeared in 54 games for the Senators' American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville in 2024-25, and registered 33 points (22 goals, 11 assists), plus 27 penalty minutes in his first full season with the club, after joining Belleville at the 2024 trade deadline.

An undrafted player, Bongiovanni has played in 161 AHL games throughout his career, with the Manitoba Moose and Belleville, accumulating 76 points (51 goals, 25 assists).

Lycksell, 25, appeared in 43 games for the Philadelphia Flyers' American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, in 2024-25, registering 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) and 14 penalty minutes. He also collected six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs and was named to the Atlantic Division roster at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. Lycksell dressed in 19 NHL games for the Flyers in 2024-25, notching five assists.

Selected by Philadelphia in the sixth round (168th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, Lycksell has dressed in 134 career AHL games, all with Lehigh Valley, collecting 128 points (52 goals, 76 assists over his career. Lycksell has also collected 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) over 45 NHL games, all with Philadelphia.

Kaliyev, 24, skated in 14 National Hockey League games for the New York Rangers in 2024-25, registering four points (three goals, one assist). He also had a pair of points (one goal, one assist) in five games with the Ontario Reign, American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Kaliyev has appeared in a total of 202 NHL games, collecting 75 points (38 goals, 37 assists) with the Kings and the New York Rangers. Over 45 AHL games, all with Ontario, Kaliyev has put up 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists).

Parsons, 20, appeared in 52 games for the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers in 2024-25, with a record of 37-12-3, a goals against average of 2.24, a .920 save percentage, and five shutouts. He also backstopped the Rangers to an 8-8-0 record with a 2.72 goals against average and .908 save percentage over 16 2025 OHL playoff games.

Shepard, 29, appeared in 39 games for the Washington Capitals' American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears, in 2024-25, with a record of 23-11-4, a goal against average of 2.80, and a save percentage of .891, with three shutouts. He also dressed in seven Calder Cup Playoff games in 2025 and made one NHL appearance with the Capitals.

An undrafted player and a two-time Calder Cup Champion with Hershey, the former AHL All-Star has played in 118 AHL games, all with Hershey, compiling a 78-26-12 record, a 2.22 goals against average, and a .914 save percentage. Shepard was named the AHL's playoff MVP in 2022-23 and was the league's goaltender of the year in 2023-24.

An undrafted player, the Embrun, Ontario native played his entire junior career in Kitchener with 130 games played, a 2.88 goals against average, and a .904 save percentage. Parsons has committed to playing at Clarkson University (NCAA) in 2025-26

Players on two-way NHL contracts are able to be recalled and returned between Belleville and Ottawa, without having to clear waivers.

