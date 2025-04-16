Penguins Sign Christian Stoever to ATO

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltender Christian Stoever to an amateur tryout agreement.

Stoever, who turns 25-years-old today, spent the last four seasons playing at Bowling Green State University. In 91 games with the Falcons, he went 35-44-6 with a 2.69 goals against average and .912 save percentage.

The Northville, Michigan native led Bowling Green goalies in games started (26) and minutes played (1542:25) as a freshman in 2021-22. This year, he went unbeaten through his first nine games of the season (7-0-2) and didn't lose in regulation until Feb. 28.

Stoever was also named to the CCHA All-Academic Team in 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Apr. 16, a pivotal head-to-head showdown with the Providence Bruins. Two teams fighting for playoff positioning will face off at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

