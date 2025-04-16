Wolf Pack Welcome Checkers to Town for Penultimate Game of the Season

April 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town for the penultimate game of their 2024-25 season this evening.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the eighth and final meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers. The Wolf Pack hold a slight edge in the season series, having collected points in five of the seven games and posting a record of 4-2-1-0. The Checkers have also collected points in five of seven games, going 3-2-1-1.

The Checkers recently swept a back-to-back set of games from the Wolf Pack in February. They completed the sweep on Feb. 16, winning 4-3 in overtime. Brennan Othmann and Lucas Edmonds struck at 4:42 and 6:15, respectively, of the first period to put the Wolf Pack ahead 2-0. The lead lasted less than ten minutes, however, as Michael Benning scored at 6:52 and 15:39 to send the game to the intermission tied 2-2.

The Checkers outshot the Wolf Pack 22-6 in the second period, but Dylan Garand made 22 saves to keep the game tied.

Othmann then struck for the second time at 10:12 of the third period, giving the Wolf Pack a 3-2 edge. Bo Groulx was whistled for slashing at 18:03, giving the Checkers a late six-on-four advantage. At 19:30, John Leonard tied the game with a rebound strike for his 20 th goal of the season.

Kyle Criscuolo then converted off a turnover 2:29 into overtime to complete the comeback for the Checkers.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack concluded their road schedule with a 5-3 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday night.

Dylan Roobroeck opened the scoring 1:12 in, banking a pass off the skates of Jesse Pulkkinen and in. Noah Laba jammed home a rebound at 5:53 to make it 2-0, then Jake Leschyshyn tipped home a Connor Mackey shot from the point at 8:27 to make it 3-0. Alex Belzile's 300 th career AHL point was a power play strike at 17:17 that made it 4-0.

Tyce Thompson got the Isles on the board with a backhander over the right pad of Callum Tung at 17:40. Brian Pinho and Alex Jefferies scored in a span of 1:04 early in the second period to make it a 4-3 game, but that was as close as the Isles drew it.

Jackson Dorrington hit the empty net at 19:38 of the third period, while Talyn Boyko made 20 saves in relief to help the Wolf Pack earn two points.

Belzile and Roobroeck are tied for the team lead in goals with 19 each. Belzile leads the Wolf Pack in points with a career-high 56 (19 g, 37 a).

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers earned a weekend split with the Utica Comets on Sunday, defeating them 6-3 in their regular season home finale.

Brian Halonen and Dylan Wendt had the Comets up 2-0 just 3:10 into the game, but quick strikes from Will Lockwood and Eamon Powell had the game tied through 20 minutes.

Brett Chorske struck at 3:46 of the second period, giving the Checkers a lead they never lost. Oliver Okuliar notched the eventual game-winning goal 11:36 into the frame on the power play. Moments later, at 14:39, Criscuolo made it 5-2 with his 18 th goal of the season. Xavier Parent got the Comets within a pair at 19:17, but that would be all of the scoring for the visitors on this day.

Riley Bezeau's tally at 8:18 of the third period made it 6-3, keeping the Checkers in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Leonard leads the club in both goals with 34 and points with 59 (34 g, 25 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The 2024-25 regular season concludes on Friday night when the Islanders come to town! Join us for Fan Appreciation Night sponsored by Verizon! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

