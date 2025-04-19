Wolves to Face IceHogs in First Round of Playoffs
April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves will face the Rockford IceHogs in the first round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs beginning Wednesday night at Allstate Arena.
The Wolves held a 9-3-0-0 regular-season record over their Central Division rivals during the 2024-25 American Hockey League campaign.
The best-of-three series schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Wednesday, April 23 at Allstate Arena, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, April 25 at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Game 3: Sunday, April 27 at Rockford, 4 p.m.*
*-if necessary
Information on Wolves tickets for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs can be found at ChicagoWolves.com.
Media interested in covering the Chicago Wolves in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.
