Elmer Soderblom Reassigned by Detroit

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Elmer Soderblom

Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Elmer Soderblom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned left wing Elmer Soderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Soderblom, the 159th overall pick by the Red Wings in 2019, had 17 points (5-12-17), 29 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 38 games with Grand Rapids this season. The 6-foot-8 forward enjoyed a three-game point streak with the Griffins (2-2-4) from Jan. 15-18 and had nine points in his last 10 appearances (4-5-9). Last season, the Gothenburg, Sweden, native totaled 29 points (13-16-29) in 61 regular-season games with Grand Rapids before showing two points (1-1-2) in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests, making his postseason debut on May 3, 2024 against the Rockford IceHogs. Throughout parts of three AHL campaigns with the Griffins, Soderblom has produced 54 points (23-31-54), 47 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating in 119 games.

Soderblom tallied 11 points (4-7-11), six penalty minutes and a plus-two rating in 26 games with Detroit this campaign. After graduating from the Swedish Hockey League with 38 points (24-14-38) in 90 games from 2019-22, Soderblom made the Red Wings' opening night roster in 2022-23 as a rookie and competed in 21 outings with eight points (5-3-8). The 23-year-old made his NHL debut on Oct. 14, 2022 against the Montreal Canadiens, collecting his first goal in the process. At the NHL level, Soderblom has 19 points (9-10-19), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating in 47 games. At the national-team level, Soderblom claimed a gold medal at the 2019 U18 World Junior Championship with Team Sweden, contributing one goal in seven games.

