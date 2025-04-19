Emil Andrae Joins Phantoms for Playoffs

Allentown, PA - The Phantoms continue to load up for the Calder Cup Playoffs with the return of defenseman Emil Andrae who has been assigned by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Andrae, 23, is a left-handed shooting defenseman from Vastervik, Sweden. The slick, puck-moving blueliner has played in 25 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 3-13-16 and also suited up in 42 games with the Philadelphia Flyers this year scoring 1-6-7 including his first career NHL goal on November 25, 2024 against Vegas.

Andrae is 5'9 ¬Â³ and was a second-round selection (#54) of the Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft. In just over two seasons of professional hockey, Andrae has played in 96 career games with the Phantoms scoring 10-44-54 and also 46 career games with the Flyers scoring 1-6-7. In his North American pro career, he has played a combined 138 games with the Phantoms and Flyers scoring 11-50-61.

Andrae twice represented Sweden at the World Juniors in 2021 and 2022 scoring 4-4-8 in his last appearance winning a bronze medal.

The Phantoms conclude the regular season on Saturday at the Hershey Bears. The schedule for the first-round of the Calder Cup Playoffs will be announced following the conclusion of Saturday's game

UPCOMING

Saturday, April 19 (7:00 pm) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears. End of Regular Season

Calder Cup Playoffs -Round 1, Best of 3 Series - Dates and Opponent TBD

