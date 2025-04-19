AHL Announces Schedule for P-Bruins' First Round Series vs. Thunderbirds

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The American Hockey League has announced the schedule for the Providence Bruins' first round series of the Calder Cup Playoffs against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

First Round (Best-of-3)

A3- Providence Bruins vs. A6- Springfield Thunderbirds

Game 1 - Wed., April 23 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05 P.M. Game 2 - Fri., April 25 - Providence at Springfield, 7:05 P.M. *Game 3 - Sun., April 27 - Springfield at Providence, 3:05 P.M.

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Tickets for the first round will be available at providencebruins.com.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

