Condors Win 5-3 in Front of 8,400 to Extend Playoff Hopes

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors can get to the postseason by collecting one more point than Tucson on the season's final day.

The Bakersfield Condors (31-30-10, 70pts) rallied twice to keep their season alive with 5-3 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights (29-37-5, 63pts) in front of a capacity crowd of 8,400 on Friday. Trailing 1-0 on a power play goal from Henderson early in the second, the Condors responded with two goals of their own in the final four minutes of the second frame. Noah Philp (16th) crashed home for the tying goal and Travis Dermott (1st) centered a pass that hit a skate and deflected in for a 2-1 lead after two periods.

James Hamblin assisted on Dermott's goal, his ninth point (3g-6a) in five games. Seth Griffith leads the AHL with 49 assists after a multi-assist night.

After Henderson rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the third, the Condors responded with goals from Drake Caggiula (24th) and Daniel D'Amato (11th) to reclaim a 4-3 advantage.

The Condors have won 12 straight at home against Henderson and are now 9-1-0 all-time in AHL home finales.

Bakersfield's win coupled with Colorado's win means the season will come down to tomorrow night. Any Bakersfield win and any Tucson loss will send the Condors to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the regular season in Henderson tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.