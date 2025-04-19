Griffins' Buium and Johansson, IceHogs' Seney Suspended

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Grand Rapids Griffins defensemen Shai Buium and Anton Johansson and Rockford IceHogs forward Brett Seney have been suspended for one (1) game each as a consequence of their actions in a game between the teams on Apr. 18.

Buium and Johansson will miss Grand Rapids' game tonight (Apr. 19) at Iowa. Seney will miss Rockford's game tonight (Apr. 19) at Chicago.

