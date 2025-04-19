Marlies to Face Cleveland Monsters in First Round

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release


The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Cleveland Monsters in the First Round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. Toronto's 14th postseason begins on the road on Thursday, April 24at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena in the opening best-of-three series.

Game 1 - Thursday, April 24, 7:00 p.m.

Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters

Game 2 - Saturday, April 26, 4:00 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies

*Game 3 - Sunday, April 27, 4:00 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies

*If necessary

