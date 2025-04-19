Reign Get Past Gulls, 2-1

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign (43-24-3-1) finished off their season series against the rival San Diego Gulls (28-35-5-3) by adding another result in the win column, holding off a late comeback to earn a 2-1 win on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

Goaltender Carter George improved to 2-0-0 in his young professional career by making 27 saves, leading Ontario to victory. The win also kept the Reign even for second place with the Abbotsford Canucks and set up a showdown between the two teams on the final day of the regular season Saturday night.

Date: April 18, 2025

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final SD 0 0 1 1 ONT 0 2 0 2

Shots PP SD 28 1/4 ONT 28 1/6

Three Stars -

1. Carter George (ONT)

2. Kaleb Lawrence (ONT)

3. Caleb George (ONT)

W: Carter George

L: Oscar Dansk

Next Game: Saturday, April 19 vs. Abbotsford Canucks | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

