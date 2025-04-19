Marlies Clinch Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies secured their spot in the American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoffs following the club's 3-0 win over the Rochester Americans. Toronto heads to the postseason for the 14th time in franchise history and will face the Cleveland Monsters in Round 1.

American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025

