Marlies Clinch Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies secured their spot in the American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoffs following the club's 3-0 win over the Rochester Americans. Toronto heads to the postseason for the 14th time in franchise history and will face the Cleveland Monsters in Round 1.
