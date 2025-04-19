Condors Steamroll Knights 8-2 in Season Finale
April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (32-30-10, 74pts) rolled to a 8-2 season finale win over the Henderson Silver Knights (29-38-5, 63pts) on Saturday. Bakersfield scored three times on 17 first period shots with goals from Connor Carrick (18th), Kyle Mayhew (2nd) and Alex Swetlikoff (6th). Mayhew's goal game on a 5-minute major power play after a hit on James Hamblin. Matthew Savoie had two assists in the frame and three on the night to finish in the top-five among rookie scorers.
Seth Griffith's assist on Carrick's goal was his 300th point as a Condor. He added his 20th goal of the season in the second and his 21st in the third for a four-point night. Noah Philp (17th, 18th, 19th) scored twice in the second period and had four points on the night including his first pro hat trick. Rhett Pitlick had three assists and finished the season with six assists in six games.
Griffith finish one point off the league's scoring lead with 72 on the year.
The Condors are 12-3-1 in their last 16 against Henderson and 29-11-2 all-time against the Knights.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Abbotsford Clinches Second Place In The Division With A 5-3 Win Over Ontario - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Steamroll Knights 8-2 in Season Finale - Bakersfield Condors
- Manitoba Moose Blank Texas Stars - Manitoba Moose
- Playoff Schedule Announced - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Andrei Loshko Scores Twice in AHL Debut as Firebirds Fall in OT to Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Bruins Edge Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comeback Falls Just Short in Sens Season Finale - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Secure Third Seed with Shootout Victory in Regular Season Finale - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Close Regular Season with 4-3 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Trounce IceHogs 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Texas Meets Grand Rapids in Central Division Semifinals - Texas Stars
- Schedule Announced for Griffins-Stars Playoff Series - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Can't Keep Pace with Wolves, Fall 5-0 - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Close Regular Season with Record Attendance - Texas Stars
- Iowa Falls 2-1 in Shootout to Grand Rapids in Final Game of 2024-25 - Iowa Wild
- Brandon Halverson, Matt Tomkins Win Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - Syracuse Crunch
- Laval's Primeau and Hughes, Syracuse's Halverson and Tomkins Win AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2024-25 - AHL
- Wolves to Face IceHogs in First Round of Playoffs - Chicago Wolves
- Charlotte Flies Past Thunderbirds 5-0 to Round out Regular Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte Flies Past Thunderbirds 5-0 to Round out Regular Season - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Outlast Islanders in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Shut-Out Monsters in Season Finale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Fall to Comets, 3-2, in Regular Season Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs to Take on Wolves in Playoffs - Rockford IceHogs
- AHL Announces Schedule for P-Bruins' First Round Series vs. Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds to Face Bruins in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Luke Francis Reads Older Brother's Name in Gulls Starting Lineup Before Season Finale - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Reveal First-Round Playoff Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Elmer Soderblom Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Complete Regular Season with 3-0 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Drop Season Finale to Marlies in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Announce 2024-25 Season Awards - Providence Bruins
- Griffins' Buium and Johansson, IceHogs' Seney Suspended - AHL
- Preview: Phantoms at Bears, Game #72 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies to Face Cleveland Monsters in First Round - Toronto Marlies
- Marlies Clinch Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Emil Andrae Joins Phantoms for Playoffs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Ethan Bear from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Visit Rosemont for Season Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Get Past Gulls, 2-1 - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Edged by Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Win 5-3 in Front of 8,400 to Extend Playoff Hopes - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #72 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-32-4-2) vs Colorado Eagles (43-20-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Fall 3-2, Playoff Fate Comes Down to Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Drop First of Final Season Series, 5-3, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.