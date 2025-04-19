Condors Steamroll Knights 8-2 in Season Finale

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (32-30-10, 74pts) rolled to a 8-2 season finale win over the Henderson Silver Knights (29-38-5, 63pts) on Saturday. Bakersfield scored three times on 17 first period shots with goals from Connor Carrick (18th), Kyle Mayhew (2nd) and Alex Swetlikoff (6th). Mayhew's goal game on a 5-minute major power play after a hit on James Hamblin. Matthew Savoie had two assists in the frame and three on the night to finish in the top-five among rookie scorers.

Seth Griffith's assist on Carrick's goal was his 300th point as a Condor. He added his 20th goal of the season in the second and his 21st in the third for a four-point night. Noah Philp (17th, 18th, 19th) scored twice in the second period and had four points on the night including his first pro hat trick. Rhett Pitlick had three assists and finished the season with six assists in six games.

Griffith finish one point off the league's scoring lead with 72 on the year.

The Condors are 12-3-1 in their last 16 against Henderson and 29-11-2 all-time against the Knights.

