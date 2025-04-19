Manitoba Moose Blank Texas Stars
April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (25-41-3-3) concluded the 2024-25 campaign with a 1-0 shutout victory over the Texas Stars (43-26-3-0) on Saturday night. The Moose were coming off a 5-3 loss to Texas the evening prior.
The first period saw the goaltenders trade saves at both ends of the ice. Domenic DiVincentiis was able to keep the puck out of the goal through some chaotic sequences in front of the Moose net. Meanwhile, Remi Poirier was sharp on some clean chances for Manitoba in dangerous areas. With neither team able to solve the netminders, the game cruised into the second frame tied 0-0. DiVincentiis finished the period with 10 saves, while Poirier turned aside seven Moose shots.
The Moose were granted plenty of opportunities to work on the man-advantage in the middle stanza and broke through 11 minutes into the frame. With Manitoba working on a five-on-three power play, Dylan Coghlan lanced a shot past Poirier to give the Moose a 1-0 edge. The Texas penalty kill prevented Manitoba from extending the advantage, killing off the other four Moose power plays in the period. The teams flipped shot counts from the first with DiVincentiis making seven saves and Poirier stopping nine.
The third period saw the Moose fighting to hold the line. The penalty kill came up with two stops in the frame to keep Manitoba ahead by a single tally. DiVincentiis came up with a crucial blocker save during Texas' second man-advantage of the period. The Moose netminder posted nine saves in the third to lock down his first professional shutout and a 1-0 Moose win. DiVincentiis wrapped up with 26 saves for the victory.
Quotable
Moose goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis (click for full interview)
"I thought every single guy battled to the very end. That shutout doesn't go without the team in front of me and the coaching staff. So I couldn't be more grateful for them."
Statbook
C.J. Suess played his 305th game as a Moose, moving him into a tie with Travis Ramsay for 10th on the franchise leaderboard.
Mason Shaw was the only Moose to appear in all 72 games this season.
Fabian Wagner (1A) has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A).
Ben King (1A) has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Abbotsford Clinches Second Place In The Division With A 5-3 Win Over Ontario - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Steamroll Knights 8-2 in Season Finale - Bakersfield Condors
- Manitoba Moose Blank Texas Stars - Manitoba Moose
- Playoff Schedule Announced - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Andrei Loshko Scores Twice in AHL Debut as Firebirds Fall in OT to Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Bruins Edge Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comeback Falls Just Short in Sens Season Finale - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Secure Third Seed with Shootout Victory in Regular Season Finale - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Close Regular Season with 4-3 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Trounce IceHogs 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Texas Meets Grand Rapids in Central Division Semifinals - Texas Stars
- Schedule Announced for Griffins-Stars Playoff Series - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Can't Keep Pace with Wolves, Fall 5-0 - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Close Regular Season with Record Attendance - Texas Stars
- Iowa Falls 2-1 in Shootout to Grand Rapids in Final Game of 2024-25 - Iowa Wild
- Brandon Halverson, Matt Tomkins Win Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - Syracuse Crunch
- Laval's Primeau and Hughes, Syracuse's Halverson and Tomkins Win AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2024-25 - AHL
- Wolves to Face IceHogs in First Round of Playoffs - Chicago Wolves
- Charlotte Flies Past Thunderbirds 5-0 to Round out Regular Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte Flies Past Thunderbirds 5-0 to Round out Regular Season - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Outlast Islanders in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Shut-Out Monsters in Season Finale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Fall to Comets, 3-2, in Regular Season Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs to Take on Wolves in Playoffs - Rockford IceHogs
- AHL Announces Schedule for P-Bruins' First Round Series vs. Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds to Face Bruins in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Luke Francis Reads Older Brother's Name in Gulls Starting Lineup Before Season Finale - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Reveal First-Round Playoff Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Elmer Soderblom Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Complete Regular Season with 3-0 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Drop Season Finale to Marlies in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Announce 2024-25 Season Awards - Providence Bruins
- Griffins' Buium and Johansson, IceHogs' Seney Suspended - AHL
- Preview: Phantoms at Bears, Game #72 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies to Face Cleveland Monsters in First Round - Toronto Marlies
- Marlies Clinch Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Emil Andrae Joins Phantoms for Playoffs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Ethan Bear from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Visit Rosemont for Season Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Get Past Gulls, 2-1 - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Edged by Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Win 5-3 in Front of 8,400 to Extend Playoff Hopes - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #72 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-32-4-2) vs Colorado Eagles (43-20-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Fall 3-2, Playoff Fate Comes Down to Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Drop First of Final Season Series, 5-3, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.