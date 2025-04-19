Manitoba Moose Blank Texas Stars

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (25-41-3-3) concluded the 2024-25 campaign with a 1-0 shutout victory over the Texas Stars (43-26-3-0) on Saturday night. The Moose were coming off a 5-3 loss to Texas the evening prior.

The first period saw the goaltenders trade saves at both ends of the ice. Domenic DiVincentiis was able to keep the puck out of the goal through some chaotic sequences in front of the Moose net. Meanwhile, Remi Poirier was sharp on some clean chances for Manitoba in dangerous areas. With neither team able to solve the netminders, the game cruised into the second frame tied 0-0. DiVincentiis finished the period with 10 saves, while Poirier turned aside seven Moose shots.

The Moose were granted plenty of opportunities to work on the man-advantage in the middle stanza and broke through 11 minutes into the frame. With Manitoba working on a five-on-three power play, Dylan Coghlan lanced a shot past Poirier to give the Moose a 1-0 edge. The Texas penalty kill prevented Manitoba from extending the advantage, killing off the other four Moose power plays in the period. The teams flipped shot counts from the first with DiVincentiis making seven saves and Poirier stopping nine.

The third period saw the Moose fighting to hold the line. The penalty kill came up with two stops in the frame to keep Manitoba ahead by a single tally. DiVincentiis came up with a crucial blocker save during Texas' second man-advantage of the period. The Moose netminder posted nine saves in the third to lock down his first professional shutout and a 1-0 Moose win. DiVincentiis wrapped up with 26 saves for the victory.

Quotable

Moose goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis (click for full interview)

"I thought every single guy battled to the very end. That shutout doesn't go without the team in front of me and the coaching staff. So I couldn't be more grateful for them."

Statbook

C.J. Suess played his 305th game as a Moose, moving him into a tie with Travis Ramsay for 10th on the franchise leaderboard.

Mason Shaw was the only Moose to appear in all 72 games this season.

Fabian Wagner (1A) has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A).

Ben King (1A) has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A).

