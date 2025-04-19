Penguins Shut-Out Monsters in Season Finale

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blanked the Cleveland Monsters, 3-0, in the final game of the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton finishes its first season under head coach Kirk MacDonald with a 40-24-7-1 record after its season-ending victory. Taylor Gauthier, in his first AHL game this season, stopped all 32 shots that he faced for his second AHL shutout. Both Tristan Broz (2A) and Dan Renouf (1G-1A) collected two points en route to the Penguins' eighth shutout victory of the season.

Renouf opened the scoring at 13:56 of the middle frame, finishing off an artful passing display by Broz and Ville Koivunen.

While the two teams were skating at four-on-four in the third period, the Penguins cashed in for two goals in 19 seconds. First, Broz lofted a pass towards Cleveland's crease just in time for Avery Hayes to deflect the feed across the goal line. Moments later, Vasily Ponomarev whipped a behind-the-back feed to Joona Koppanen, who roofed a backhand shot to the back of the net with six and a half minutes left to play.

Late in regulation, a skirmish that started between Penguins defenseman Harrison Brunicke and Monsters forward Roman Ahcan escalated to the point where 14 game misconducts were handed out between the two teams. The remaining two minutes wrapped up without further incident, and Gauthier could celebrate his 32-save shutout.

Evan Gardner made his pro debut between the pipes for Cleveland and recorded 16 saves.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton begins its quest for the Calder Cup with Game 1 of its best-of-three, opening round series against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, Apr. 23. Opening puck drop from Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza is set for 7:05 p.m. The Penguins' full opening round schedule can be found here.

Individual tickets and full playoff packages for the Penguins' postseason run are on sale now. Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the 2025 Calder Cup Payoffs can call the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Penguins Playoff Packages, which include tickets to all potential home games, are also on sale now. By purchasing this package, fans are committing to every home playoff contest played during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. This package includes a 'Pay-As-We-Play' plan, meaning your credit card will not be charged until a game is guaranteed to be played.

Also included in the plan is an $8 voucher per seat for each game, good for use at any SAVOR-run concession stand or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store inside the arena. Vouchers are good only for the game for which they are issued and cannot be carried over to future games.

Calder Cup Playoff Packages are available exclusively through the Penguins' front office. Season-ticket packages for the 2025-26 campaign are also on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins playoff hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

-penguins-

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.