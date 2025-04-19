T-Birds to Face Bruins in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (34-32-2-4) will begin their quest for the city's eighth Calder Cup championship on Wednesday as they face the Providence Bruins (41-23-5-3) in the First Round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. Springfield will have one home game in the Best-of-3 series on Friday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. inside the Thunderdome.

The T-Birds fell in their regular season finale, 5-0, to the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night inside a 19th sellout crowd inside the MassMutual Center this regular season. Steve Konowalchuk's now turns its attention to the Bruins and the first-ever playoff meeting between the T-Birds and Providence.

Friday's Game 2 inside the Thunderdome will be another installment of MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday; fans can take advantage of concession specials with $2 domestic drafts, $2 hot dogs, and $2 sodas from 6:00 p.m. through the end of the first period.

The full series schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Thunderbirds @ Bruins, Wednesday, April 23, 7:05 p.m., Amica Mutual Pavilion

Game 2 - Bruins @ Thunderbirds, Friday, April 25, 7:05 p.m., MassMutual Center

Game 3 (if necessary) - Thunderbirds @ Bruins, Sunday, April 27, 3:05 p.m., Amica Mutual Pavilion

During the regular season, the T-Birds posted a 7-3-0-2 record against the Bruins, including wins in four of the last five meetings:

Providence 2 @ Springfield 4 (Oct 19 2024) Final

Springfield 0 @ Providence 3 (Oct 20 2024) Final

Springfield 3 @ Providence 2 (Dec 1 2024) Final

Providence 4 @ Springfield 6 (Jan 11 2025) Final

Springfield 0 @ Providence 4 (Jan 19 2025) Final

Providence 4 @ Springfield 3 (Jan 25 2025) Final SO

Springfield 2 @ Providence 3 (Feb 7 2025) Final SO

Providence 2 @ Springfield 5 (Feb 8 2025) Final

Springfield 4 @ Providence 3 (Mar 1 2025) Final SO

Providence 1 @ Springfield 2 (Mar 8 2025) Final

Providence 4 @ Springfield 1 (Mar 16 2025) Final

Springfield 3 @ Providence 2 (Mar 30 2025) Final

The Thunderbirds were led by two of their top offensive weapons throughout the season series against Providence. Captain Matthew Peca tallied a point per game, with 12 points (4g, 8a) in 12 meetings against the Bruins. Nikita Alexandrov torched Providence for 10 points (4g, 6a) in just eight head-to-head meetings, including two goals in the final 90 seconds to stun the Bruins, 3-2, in the last matchup between the foes on March 30.

Providence has also received strong veteran leadership during the regular season meetings against Springfield, with captain Patrick Brown tallying seven points (3g, 4a) in nine games. Georgii Merkulov, one of the top distributors in the AHL this season, posted a team-high nine points (1g, 8a) in 11 head-to-head matchups.

In the offensive end of the rink, the T-Birds have been one of the few AHL teams to experience success against AHL First All-Star netminder Michael DiPietro of the Bruins. Springfield handed DiPietro four defeats in his six games against the T-Birds and kept the Eastern Conference leader in save percentage to a .908 mark in that category in head-to-head meetings.

This series marks the first time the T-Birds and Bruins have met in the Calder Cup Playoffs and the fifth time the cities have duked it out in the postseason. Springfield won each of the first three series against Providence, while the Bruins exacted payback with a five-game series win in the Division Semifinals in 2014.

Springfield vs. Providence Calder Cup Playoff History:

1993 Northern Division Semifinals (best of 7) - Springfield Indians defeated Bruins 4-2

1996 Northern Division Semifinals (best of 5) - Springfield Falcons defeated Bruins 3-1

1997 New England Division Finals (best of 7) - Springfield Falcons defeated Bruins 4-1

2014 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals (best of 5) Bruins defeated Springfield Falcons 3-2

If the Thunderbirds defeat the Bruins in the best-of-3 series, they would meet the two-time defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears in the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

Fans can lock in their seats at the lowest price with a T-Birds "Pay As We Play" package for no upfront cost. Package holders will only be charged following each playoff game the Thunderbirds play. For more information on plans, click here or call (413) 739-4625. Game 2 tickets for the First Round are also on sale right now.

T-Birds fans are invited to watch Game 1 and, if necessary, Game 3, at the Plaza at MGM Springfield on Wednesday and Sunday, respectively. Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and should note that outside food and beverages will not be allowed at the watch parties. All Calder Cup playoff games can be viewed on AHLTV powered by FloHockey or heard on NewsRadio 560 WHYN.

