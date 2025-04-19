Andrei Loshko Scores Twice in AHL Debut as Firebirds Fall in OT to Gulls

SAN DIEGO, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), were defeated by the San Diego Gulls on Saturday night in overtime by the final score of 5-4. Rookie forward Andrei Loshko scored both goals for the Firebirds in his professional debut as Coachella Valley wrapped up their 2024-25 regular season.

The Firebirds opened the scoring as Andrei Loshko netted his first professional goal at 8:09. Loshko, a 2024 Seattle Kraken fourth round draft choice, wristed a shot from the slot that beat Calle Clang to give his team a 1-0 lead. Ty Nelson and Gustav Olofsson each earned assists on Loshko's strike. Sam Colangelo evened the game for San Diego at 11:54 of the first period with Jan Mysak picking up the helper.

Tristen Luneau gave the Gulls the lead as his individual effort beat Ales Stezka to make it 2-1 at 7:12 of the second period. 59 seconds later, Andrei Loshko ripped home his second goal of the game to tie it up at 2-2. Nik Brouillard and Justin Janicke were credited with the assists, the first point of Janicke's professional career. San Diego regained the lead later in the second period on a goal mouth scramble with Nico Myatovic finding the back of the net at 11:49.

Coachella Valley tied the game at 6:35 of the third period on a powerplay goal from Oscar Mølgaard. Logan Morrison and Nik Brouillard helped find Mølgaard for his second of the season. San Diego responded 54 seconds later on Tristen Luneau's second goal of the game. Logan Morrison pulled the Firebirds even at 4-4 with his 14th of season at 11:23.

After sixty minutes without a winner, overtime was needed to decide a winner. Sam Colangelo ended the game with his second of the game and 22nd of the season just 35 seconds into overtime to win it for San Diego.

Ales Stezka made 24 saves on 29 shots in his first AHL game action since February 16th. Coachella Valley had 31 shots. The Firebirds powerplay finished the game 1-for-2 and the penalty kill went 1-for-2. With the overtime loss, Coachella Valley's record for the season is 37-25-5-5 with 84 points.

The Firebirds begin round one of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs against either the San Jose Barracuda or Calgary Wranglers this Tuesday, April 22nd at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

