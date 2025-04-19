Game Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 6 p.m.

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors and Henderson Silver Knights wrap the 2024-25 regular season with the Condors looking to clinch a Calder Cup Playoffs berth.

LOOKING BACK

In front of a capacity crowd of 8,400 the Condors kept their postseason dreams alive in a 5-3 victory over Henderson less than 24 hours ago. Trailing twice, the Condors rallied, including midway through the third period with a tying goal from Drake Caggiula and the eventual game-winner from Daniel D'Amato.

THE SITUATION

The math is simple. Bakersfield needs one more point than Tucson tonight, as the Roadrunners own the tiebreaker. Tucson hosts the Pacific Division Champions, Colorado at 7 p.m.

(Click here for the playoff primer)

BACK TO BACK

Daniel D'Amato has goals in back-to-back games, in the process becoming the eighth Condor to reach double digits in goals with 11.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula's game-tying goal was his team-leading 24th of the season.

CAP IS COOKING

Condors Captain Seth Griffith had two assists last night to pull clear of the AHL assist lead with 49 on the season. He is third in the AHL scoring race and one point shy of 300 for his Condors career.

HAMMER, NOT A PAINTBRUSH

James Hamblin had an assist last night and has registered nine points (3g-6a) in five games. Since March 1, he is tied for sixth among league scorers with 21 points (9g-12a) in 22 games.

NIGHT OF FIRSTS

Travis Dermott scored his first goal as a Condor last night while Matt Copponi notched his first pro point, assisting on D'Amato's game winner.

STAT SHEET STUFFER

Alex Kannok-Leipert had two assists and his eighth fighting major last night.

HOME FINALE

The Condors secured a winning record at home with a record of 16-14-6 (.528). Finales have been good for Bakersfield, going 9-1-0 in 10 AHL home finishes.

COLLIN'S DEAL

Over his last five appearances, Collin Delia is 3-1-0 with a 1.53 goals against average and a .944 save percentage.

SAVVY SIZZLE

Matthew Savoie has a goal and four assists in his last six games. He is tied for fifth in the league rookie scoring race with 51 points (19g-32a) in 65 games and is tied for first at +20. His 19 goals matches the team rookie goal scoring record.

HOME COOKING HENDERSON

Bakersfield has dominated the all-time season series with the Knights. The Condors are 17-4-0 all-time at home against Henderson and 28-11-2 overall. Bakersfield is 5-2-0 this season and has scored 27 goals in the seven games.

TRYING TO KEEP THE STREAK ALIVE

The Condors are the only team to make the postseason every year held since 2019, contesting eight postseason series over five seasons.

HENDERSON FILES

Jakub Brabenec had a goal and assist last night for Henderson. The Silver Knights had eight rookies in the lineup last night,

UP NEXT

We'll see...

