Charlotte Flies Past Thunderbirds 5-0 to Round out Regular Season

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Checkers built a three-goal lead by the end of the second period, added two more in the third, and rode a Ken Appleby shutout to a dominant win over the Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

After a quiet first frame, Brett Chorske fired up the Checkers bench when his one-timer found the back of the net. Just 34 seconds after the opening goal, Riley Hughes would score with the help of Nicholas Zabaneh's shot, gaining Charlotte a quick two-goal lead.

Sandis Vilamis rounded out the second period as his shot beat the Thunderbirds netminder, extending the Charlotte lead once more.

As the clock dwindled in the final frame, Jesse Puljujavi sent a bomb that was redirected by Wilmer Skoog to add to the Charlotte tally. Then with only seconds remaining on the clock, John Leonard buried the puck to tie the franchise record for goals scored in a single season.

Appleby was perfect in net, with his 20-save shutout performance sending the Checkers home with a win to finish off the regular season.

Notes

The Checkers have finished the regular season with 44 wins - the most since 2018-19 and tied for the third most in franchise history Appleby earned his sixth shutout of the season, which ties him for the single-season franchise record with Justin Peters' 2012-13 campaign It also puts him in second place among AHL goalies in shutouts this season Leonard's third-period goal was his 36th, tying the franchise single-season record Oliver Okuliar extended his point streak to five games Liam McLinskey recorded his second multi-point game as a pro Vilmanis scored for the second straight game The Checkers finished their season series against Springfield with a 5-2-1-0 record Tonight was Appleby's 300th pro game C.J. Smith, Rasmus Asplund, Will Lockwood, Kyle Criscuolo, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Justin Sourdif, Kai Schwindt, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Matt Kiersted, Trevor Carrick, Mitch Vande Sompel, Tobias Bjornfot and Kaapo Kahkonen were the scratches for Charlotte

