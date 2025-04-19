Providence Bruins Announce 2024-25 Season Awards

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today, April 19, the recipients of the 2024-25 season awards prior to this evening's game against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Team MVP - Amica Mutual Insurance - Michael DiPietro Leading Scorer - Coca-Cola Northeast - Georgii Merkulov Best Defenseman - Dunkin' - Frederic Brunet Three Stars Award - IBEW Local 99 - Vinni Lettieri Plus/Minus Award - AJT Supplies - Mason Millman Fan Favorite Award - Rhode Island Energy - Michael DiPietro Rookie of the Year - Jordan's Furniture - Riley Duran Hendricks Memorial Fan Appreciation Award - Trevor Kuntar Colby Cave Memorial Award - P-Bruins Fan Club - Joey Abate

DiPietro, 25, has skated in 39 games for Providence this season, posting a 2.05 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound goaltender has amassed 25 wins, along with four shutouts. In his third season with the Bruins organization, DiPietro ranks second in AHL wins (25), second in save percentage (.927), and third in goals against average (2.05). The Windsor, Ontario, native was selected to the 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team.

Brunet, 21, has played in 68 games for Providence this season, tallying five goals and 19 assists for 24 points. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound defenseman boasts a plus-14 rating as well. The Gatineau, Quebec, native made his NHL debut with Boston in the season finale on April 15.

Duran, 23, has skated in 59 games with Providence this season, recording 12 goals and four assists for 16 points. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward has tallied one power play goal, one shorthanded goal, and two game-winning goals this season. The Woburn, Massachusetts, native made his NHL debut with Boston on April 10 and appeared in two total NHL games this season.

