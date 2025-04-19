Monsters Complete Regular Season with 3-0 Loss to Penguins

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-0 on Saturday night at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. With the loss, the Monsters finish the regular season 35-26-5-6 and in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings. The Cleveland Monsters will face the Toronto Marlies for the North Division First Round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs in a best-of-three series.

2025 MONSTERS CALDER CUP NORTH DIVISION FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE

GAME DATE TIME LOCATION

Game 1 Thursday, April 24 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena

Game 2 Saturday, April 26 4:00 p.m. Coca Cola Coliseum

*Game 3 Sunday, April 27 4:00 p.m. Coca Cola Coliseum

After a scoreless opening frame, Wilkes-Barre's Dan Renouf scored at 13:56 of the second period to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes. They added two more goals in the final stanza with Avery Hayes netting one at 13:17 and Joona Koppanen earning a marker at 13:36 as Wilkes-Barre captured the 3-0 win.

Cleveland's Evan Gardner made 16 saves in defeat while Wilke-Barre's Taylor Gauthier stopped 32 shots for the win.

Fans can secure Monsters Playoff tickets NOW several ways including the 2025 Playoff + Home Opener Bundle that includes a ticket for Game 1 of the North Division First Round and a ticket to the 2025-26 season Home Opener on Friday, October 17, for FREE (equal number of tickets). Fans can secure the same great seats to all potential playoff games at a discounted rate through the 2025 Monsters Playoff Pack. Lastly, fans can catch playoff action when signing up for a 2025-26 Monsters Hockey Club Membership and receive the first Game 1 of the North Division First Round for FREE!

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 0 - - 0

WBS 0 1 2 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 32 0/4 1/1 86 min / 11 inf

WBS 19 0/1 4/4 90 min / 12 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Gardner L 16 3 0-1-0

WBS Gauthier W 32 0 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 35-26-5-6, 5th North Division

Wilkes-Barre Record: 40-24-7-1, 4th Atlantic Division

