Monsters Complete Regular Season with 3-0 Loss to Penguins
April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-0 on Saturday night at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. With the loss, the Monsters finish the regular season 35-26-5-6 and in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings. The Cleveland Monsters will face the Toronto Marlies for the North Division First Round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs in a best-of-three series.
2025 MONSTERS CALDER CUP NORTH DIVISION FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE
GAME DATE TIME LOCATION
Game 1 Thursday, April 24 7:00 p.m. Rocket Arena
Game 2 Saturday, April 26 4:00 p.m. Coca Cola Coliseum
*Game 3 Sunday, April 27 4:00 p.m. Coca Cola Coliseum
After a scoreless opening frame, Wilkes-Barre's Dan Renouf scored at 13:56 of the second period to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes. They added two more goals in the final stanza with Avery Hayes netting one at 13:17 and Joona Koppanen earning a marker at 13:36 as Wilkes-Barre captured the 3-0 win.
Cleveland's Evan Gardner made 16 saves in defeat while Wilke-Barre's Taylor Gauthier stopped 32 shots for the win.
Fans can secure Monsters Playoff tickets NOW several ways including the 2025 Playoff + Home Opener Bundle that includes a ticket for Game 1 of the North Division First Round and a ticket to the 2025-26 season Home Opener on Friday, October 17, for FREE (equal number of tickets). Fans can secure the same great seats to all potential playoff games at a discounted rate through the 2025 Monsters Playoff Pack. Lastly, fans can catch playoff action when signing up for a 2025-26 Monsters Hockey Club Membership and receive the first Game 1 of the North Division First Round for FREE!
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 0 - - 0
WBS 0 1 2 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 32 0/4 1/1 86 min / 11 inf
WBS 19 0/1 4/4 90 min / 12 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Gardner L 16 3 0-1-0
WBS Gauthier W 32 0 1-0-0
Cleveland Record: 35-26-5-6, 5th North Division
Wilkes-Barre Record: 40-24-7-1, 4th Atlantic Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Brandon Halverson, Matt Tomkins Win Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award - Syracuse Crunch
- Laval's Primeau and Hughes, Syracuse's Halverson and Tomkins Win AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2024-25 - AHL
- Wolves to Face IceHogs in First Round of Playoffs - Chicago Wolves
- Charlotte Flies Past Thunderbirds 5-0 to Round out Regular Season - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte Flies Past Thunderbirds 5-0 to Round out Regular Season - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Outlast Islanders in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Shut-Out Monsters in Season Finale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Fall to Comets, 3-2, in Regular Season Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs to Take on Wolves in Playoffs - Rockford IceHogs
- AHL Announces Schedule for P-Bruins' First Round Series vs. Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds to Face Bruins in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Luke Francis Reads Older Brother's Name in Gulls Starting Lineup Before Season Finale - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Reveal First-Round Playoff Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Elmer Soderblom Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Complete Regular Season with 3-0 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Drop Season Finale to Marlies in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Announce 2024-25 Season Awards - Providence Bruins
- Griffins' Buium and Johansson, IceHogs' Seney Suspended - AHL
- Preview: Phantoms at Bears, Game #72 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies to Face Cleveland Monsters in First Round - Toronto Marlies
- Marlies Clinch Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Emil Andrae Joins Phantoms for Playoffs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Ethan Bear from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Visit Rosemont for Season Finale - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Get Past Gulls, 2-1 - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Edged by Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Win 5-3 in Front of 8,400 to Extend Playoff Hopes - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #72 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-32-4-2) vs Colorado Eagles (43-20-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Fall 3-2, Playoff Fate Comes Down to Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Drop First of Final Season Series, 5-3, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Complete Regular Season with 3-0 Loss to Penguins
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth, Open at Rocket Arena Thursday
- Monsters Fall to Phantoms, Despite Loss Clinch Playoff Berth
- Blue Jackets Loan Jet Greaves, Denton Mateychuk to Monsters
- Monsters Drop Final Game against Amerks 4-1