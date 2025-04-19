Stars Close Regular Season with Record Attendance

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, wrapped up the regular season on Saturday night with a hard-fought 1-0 loss to the Manitoba Moose in front of a sellout crowd of 6,778 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, marking their 13th sellout of the season.

For the first time in franchise history the Texas Stars averaged over 6,000 fans per game across 36 home games. The sellout also matched the team's total from the 2023-24 season.

After a scoreless opening period, the Moose broke through at 10:51 of the second, capitalizing on a 5-on-3 power play with a goal from Dylan Coghlan, who ripped a shot past Remi Poirier from the top of the right slot. That goal held up as the game-winner, as the third period mirrored the first with no scoring from either side.

Poirier stopped 23 of 24 shots in the loss for the Stars, while Domenic DiVincentiis turned aside all 26 shots he faced to earn the shutout win for the Moose.

The Stars now shift their focus to the Calder Cup Playoffs, beginning with the Central Division Semifinals. Fans can stay up to date on the upcoming opponent, series schedule, and playoff ticket information by following Texas Stars social media and visiting texasstars.com. Playoff tickets and packages will be available soon at texasstars.com/tickets.

