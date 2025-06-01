Goaltending Duel Ends in Narrow Loss for Stars

June 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars battle the Abbotsford Canucks

(Texas Stars) Texas Stars battle the Abbotsford Canucks(Texas Stars)

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped a hard-fought 1-0 decision to the Abbotsford Canucks in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night at the Abbotsford Centre. In a goaltending duel that remained scoreless through two periods, a third-period deflection proved to be the difference, as the Stars now return to Cedar Park trailing 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

For the first time this postseason, the Stars played through two full periods without a goal from either side, as Game Two of the Western Conference Finals turned into a goaltending showcase early on. Both teams traded high-danger chances and tested each other's defensive structures, but neither could break through. Remi Poirier was sharp between the pipes for Texas, turning away all 19 shots he faced through 40 minutes. At the other end, Artūrs Šilovs matched him save-for-save, denying the Stars' best looks to keep the score locked at 0-0 heading into the third.

Defenseman Akito Hirose broke the scoreless tie 7:39 into the third period, firing a shot from the point that navigated through heavy traffic in front of the net. The puck appeared to deflect off at least one body before slowly trickling across the goal line, giving Abbotsford a 1-0 lead. Curtis McKenzie tied the score with under three minutes left in regulation during a net-mouth scramble, but the goal was overturned after a discussion from the officials. Hirose's tally would stand as the game-winner, as the Canucks held on to take Game Two by a final score of 1-0 and grab a 2-0 series lead.

Poirier stopped 28 of 29 shots in a strong outing for Texas but was tagged with the loss. At the other end, Šilovs turned aside all 26 shots he faced to earn the shutout- his fifth of the postseason, the most by any goaltender in the playoffs.

The series now shifts to Cedar Park, where the Stars will host Games Three and Four- and Game Five, if necessary- at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The action resumes with Game Three of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.