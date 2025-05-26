Texas Stars to Face Abbotsford Canucks in Western Conference Finals

May 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will face the Abbotsford Canucks in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals starting May 29.

The first two games will take place in Abbotsford, British Columbia, before the series shifts to Texas for Games Three, Four and Five (if necessary) at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Stars advanced after defeating the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 Sunday in Game Five of the Central Division Finals to win the series 3-2. Abbotsford knocked off the Colorado Eagles 5-0 Sunday in Game Five of the Pacific Division Finals to take that series 3-2.

Western Conference Finals (best-of-seven)

Game 1: Thursday, May 29 - Texas at Abbotsford - Abbotsford Centre, 9:00 p.m. CT

Game 2: Saturday, May 31 - Texas at Abbotsford - Abbotsford Centre, 9:00 p.m. CT

Game 3: Monday, June 2 - Abbotsford at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. CT

Game 4: Wednesday, June 4 - Abbotsford at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. CT

*Game 5: Friday, June 6 - Abbotsford at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. CT

*Game 6: Sunday, June 8 - Texas at Abbotsford - Abbotsford Centre, 8:00 p.m. CT

*Game 7: Monday, June 9 - Texas at Abbotsford - Abbotsford Centre, 9:00 p.m. CT

*if necessary

This is the Stars' fourth trip to the Conference Finals and first since 2018, when Texas knocked off the Rockford IceHogs in six games to advance to the Calder Cup Finals. In 2010, the Stars beat the Hamilton Bulldogs in seven games to move on the Finals, and Texas won a seven-game series in 2014 against the Toronto Marlies, before winning the Calder Cup that year against the St. John's IceCaps.

The two teams have never met in the regular season or postseason, since the Vancouver Canucks relocated their AHL affiliation from the Utica Comets to Abbotsford in 2021-22. This is the Canucks' first trip to the Conference Finals round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Prior to the Canucks, the Calgary Flames had their AHL franchise, the Abbotsford Heat, play at the Abbotsford Centre from 2009-2014. Texas played the Heat 28 times during that span, with a 13-10-1-4 record, including a 7-5-0-2 record in Abbotsford and a 6-5-1-2 record in Cedar Park.

The winner of the Western Conference Finals will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals, featuring the Charlotte Checkers and the Laval Rocket, in the best-of-seven Calder Cup Finals, with dates and times to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Games Three, Four and Five (if necessary) in Cedar Park are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets and the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park box office. Stay tuned to the Stars' social media pages for exact timing.







