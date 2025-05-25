Texas Announces Home Dates for Western Conference Finals

May 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, home of the Texas Stars

(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust) H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, home of the Texas Stars(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they'll face the winner of the Pacific Division Finals, featuring the Colorado Eagles and the Abbotsford Canucks. The Stars' three home dates for the series have been confirmed, and tickets will go on sale very soon, so fans are encouraged to follow the Texas Stars social media pages for exact timing and more information, or head to www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The best-of-seven series will begin next week in either Colorado or Abbotsford, pending the result of Game Five of the Pacific Division Finals on Monday in Loveland, Colorado. The Stars' three home dates will be the first week of June.

Western Conference Finals (HOME dates only, best-of-seven series)

Game 3: Monday, June 2 - Abbotsford/Colorado at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. CT

Game 4: Wednesday, June 4 - Abbotsford/Colorado at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. CT

*Game 5: Friday, June 6 - Abbotsford/Colorado at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. CT

*if necessary

The Stars advanced after defeating the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 Sunday in Game Five of the Central Division Finals to win the series 3-2. This is Texas' fourth trip to the Conference Finals in team history and the first time the Stars have advanced to the AHL's semifinal round since 2018.

Tickets for the guaranteed Game Three and Game Four in Cedar Park will go on sale soon at www.texasstars.com/tickets and the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park box office. Stay tuned to the Stars' social media pages for exact timing.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.