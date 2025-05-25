Checkers to Face Laval in Eastern Conference Finals

May 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they will face the Laval Rocket in the Eastern Conference Finals. Charlotte, which completed a three-game sweep of Hershey in the Atlantic Division Finals earlier this week, had been awaiting the winner of an ongoing North Division Finals series between Laval and Rochester that concluded with Laval's 5-0 win in Game 5 earlier today.

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals will begin in Laval on Wednesday, May 28. Charlotte will host Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) beginning Sunday, June 1, and would then move back to Laval for Games 6 and 7.

Full series schedule:

GAME 1: Wednesday, May 28 - Charlotte at Laval, 7 p.m.

GAME 2: Thursday, May 29 - Charlotte at Laval, 7 p.m.

GAME 3: Sunday, June 1 - Laval at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

GAME 4: Tuesday, June 3 - Laval at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

GAME 5*: Thursday, June 5 - Laval at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

GAME 6*: Saturday, June 7 - Charlotte at Laval, 3 p.m.

GAME 7*: Sunday, June 8 - Charlotte at Laval, 3 p.m.

* if necessary

Tickets for Games 3, 4 and 5 in Charlotte are on sale now via charlottecheckers.com. The Checkers are also offering a $10 Memorial Day Special on balcony section tickets now through Monday, May 26. Additional information on special promotions and events will be announced in the coming days.

This will mark the first-ever playoff meeting between Charlotte and Laval, which is the affiliate of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens. The teams last faced each other during the 2018-19 season, with Charlotte posting a 3-1-0 record in the regular-season series.

Laval won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy by posting an AHL-best 48-19-5 record during the regular season. After earning a first-round bye, the Rocket defeated Cleveland 3-1 in the second round before moving on to defeat Rochester.







