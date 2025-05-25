Amerks Season Ends in Game 5 Loss to Laval

May 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Laval, Québec) - The Rochester Americans' 69th season came to a close in Game 5 of the North Division Finals as the Laval Rocket took a 5-0 decision Sunday evening at Place Bell.

With the win, Laval advances to the Eastern Conference Finals where they will meet the Charlotte Checkers in a best-of-seven series.

Despite the loss, Rochester advanced to the North Division Finals for the third time in four seasons. The team exceeded the 40-win mark during the regular season for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign and did so under first-year head coach, Michael Leone.

Mason Jobst completed his fourth season with Rochester and first as the Amerks' 64th captain in franchise history.

Rochester was shutout in postseason play for the first time since Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Hershey. The Amerks were blanked on the road in the playoffs for the first time since their Game 2 loss against the Bears in that same series.

FIRST PERIOD

Laval struck first for the second time in the series, doing so on the team's first power-play goal since Game 1.

With the Amerks on the penalty kill, Josh Dunne had his stick broken off a shot block. As play resumed, Sean Farrell found a seam open for Alex Barre-Boulet, who was positioned in the right-wing circle for a one-timer that rang into the back of the net by Devon Levi 10:51 into the first for a 1-0 Rocket advantage.

The deficit doubled for Rochester 14:30 into the contest.

With the puck almost leaving the defensive zone, Zack Hayes darted toward the puck, keeping it onside by immediately flipping it toward the goal. Standing between Hayes and Levi was Farrell, who tipped the puck through the legs of the Amerks netminder, making it 2-0 in favor of Laval.

SECOND PERIOD

Laval's offense continued just 24 seconds into the second as Lucas Condotta scored on a one-timer in the slot that went five-hole on Levi to build Laval a 3-0 lead.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard skated into the attacking zone from the middle of the ice, then shifted his body toward the left wing. In doing so, Harvey-Pinard ran into his own teammate, Xavier Simoneau, who kept his footing despite the friendly fire, found the puck in his skates, then spun it to Condotta for the finish.

Konsta Helenius drew the best scoring chance of the frame for the Amerks, cutting ahead for a loose puck sent down the slot to get a breakaway on Cayden Primeau, but the Sabres' prospect was denied with a kick save by the Laval goaltender.

After an early goal, the Rocket scored again late in the period with their second power-play goal of the night.

With Rochester charged for a delay of game penalty, Joshua Roy shot a puck from the right-wing circle that went by Levi, who was screened by Laurent Dauphin.

THIRD PERIOD

Brett Murray nearly converted on an early power-play in the period off to the side of the net. The veteran Amerk of over 300 franchise games had Primeau down on the ice, then cut to his back hand at the side of the goal trying to shovel it through, but the Rocket goaltender swung his arm back, making a glove save for his best stop of the game.

Near the midway point of the period, the Amerks were stuck in their own zone. Unable to clear a bouncing puck, Roy found the puck in the slot, feeding it over to Oliver Kapanen for a one-timer in the lower left-wing circle that squeaked underneath Levi, barely crossing the goal-line for the 5-0 score.

Primeau faced seven shots in the third and 23 overall to post his first shutout of the playoffs. He won each of Laval's three playoff starts against the Amerks, while Jacob Fowler lost twice against the red, white, and blue.

Goal Scorers

LAV: A. Barre-Boulet (3-PPG/GWG), S. Farrell (3), L. Condotta (3), J. Roy (3-PPG), O. Kapanen (2)

ROC: None

Goaltenders

LAV: C. Primeau - 27/27 (W)

ROC: D. Levi - 29/34 (L)

Shots

LAV: 34

ROC: 27

Special Teams

LAV: PP (2/4) | PK (2/2)

ROC: PP (0/2) | PK (2/4)

Three Stars:

1. LAV - C. Primeau

2. LAV - S. Farrell

3. LAV - Z. Hayes

POST-GAME SOUND AND HIGHLIGHTS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3nBvujL0yc

MICHAEL LEONE POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/OAuz4nGuFlc

MASON JOBST POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/lzJx6mTTuRg

ZACHARY METSA POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/4PbFOsHGBD8

