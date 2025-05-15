Join the Amerks for Game 3 Watch Party Wednesday Night at the Distillery

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are hosting a Watch Party for Game 3 of their third-round playoff series against the Laval Rocket in partnership with The Distillery, a longtime sponsor of the Amerks, at the restaurant's Mt. Hope Ave location on Wednesday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The game from Place Bell in Laval will be livestreamed on AHLTV on FloHockey, featuring the call of Amerks Hall of Fame broadcaster Don Stevens, who's currently in his remarkable 39th season as the legendary "Voice of the Amerks", and analysis from Andrew Mossbrooks.

The Amerks currently trail the best-of-five series 1-0 after a 5-4 loss in Game 1 on Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena. Rochester advanced to the North Division Finals, presented by Pepsi, for the third time in the last four years.

The Distillery will offer its entire menu, including $10 cheese pizzas, along with daily beer and drink specials throughout the event, while fans will have the opportunity to win various Amerks prizes and other giveaways.

The Distillery is located at 1142 Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester.

All Amerks 2025 Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

