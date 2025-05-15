A Look Back at the 2024-25 IceHogs' Season

May 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

2024-25 marked the 26th season of IceHogs hockey in the Stateline. Filled with top prospects, marquee games and highlight moments, let's look back at the year that was in Rockford.

2024-25 SEASON IN PHOTOS

SCREW CITY The 2024-25 season began before the puck even dropped with the IceHogs hosting their annual block party outside the arena, complete with live music and food trucks. The IceHogs began the campaign in front of a sell-out crowd at the BMO Center to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Hogs debuted their brand new 'Screw City' black alternate jerseys as a nod to the city's industrial history. A handful of rookies recorded their first AHL points in a 4-1 victory with Samuel Savoie and Kevin Korchinski both scoring their first AHL goal. Gavin Hayes, Landon Slaggert, and Frank Nazar all collected assists. Drew Commesso made 18 saves to open the season in the win column.

ROCKSTAR ROOKIES Rookie forwards Frank Nazar and Landon Slaggert tore onto the AHL scene with Rockford at the start of the season. Nazar, a 2022 1st-round pick, dominated in his 21 games with the IceHogs scoring 24 points (11g,13a) and recording eight multi-point games. The 21-year-old joined the Blackhawks in December and never looked back. Slaggert skated in the first 39 games of the season with the Hogs and earned 25 points (10g,15a) in the AHL. The Notre Dame product consistently brought his hard working effort to every shift, including with the Blackhawks for the second half of the regular season.

SORENSEN CALLED UP, EATON CALLED IN On December 5, Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson announced that the team had named Rockford IceHogs' Head Coach Anders Sorensen its new Interim Head Coach. Mark Eaton, Blackhawks Assistant General Manager overseeing player development, took over as the Interim bench boss in Rockford. Eaton had spent 11 seasons working in Chicago's development department, but this was his first role behind the bench in pro hockey. Eaton posted a 22-25-4-2 in his first coaching season and led the IceHogs to their fourth consecutive playoff berth.

GUTTMAN & KORCHINSKI NAMED ALL-STARS Cole Guttman and Kevin Korchinski represented the IceHogs in Coachella Valley for the 2025 AHL All Star Classic. Guttman was named to the All Star game in replacement of Frank Nazar who was playing with Chicago. When the California native was named to the team, he led the IceHogs with 16 goals and 17 assists. Guttman ended the season leading Rockford in scoring with 23 goals and 34 assists. Korchinski earned his first All Star nod after collecting 17 points in the first half of the season. The 20-year-old defenseman represented Rockford well, scoring a goal and three assists along with a shootout goal in the championship game. Korchinski was named AHL All-Star Classic MVP and helped the Central Division lock up the title for the first time since 2017.

BRYAN BICKELL RETURNS TO ROCKFORD Three-time Stanley Cup Champion Bryan Bickell returned to Rockford and was inducted into the IceHogs Ring of Honor on February 15. Bickell became the fourth member of the IceHogs Ring of Honor, playing over 200 games with the IceHogs. Bickell was a crucial member of the Blackhawks' 2013 Stanley Cup Run with 17 points that postseason. The former Hog began the evening with a Q&A with the voice of the IceHogs Dana Grey and signed posters and jerseys for fans. Rockford honored Bickell in the 2nd period intermission of a contest against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Bickell was joined on the ice by his wife Amanda and their two daughters while his name and number were added to the BMO Center rafters.

SWEEPING AWAY THE WOLVES Rockford began the postseason against their instate rivals, the Chicago Wolves. Neither team would find the back of the net until the early stages of the 2nd period when the Wolves beat Drew Commesso to open the scoring. Kevin Korchinski responded for Rockford to tie the game just before the middle period ended. Drew Commesso made a series of heroic saves toward the end of the 3rd period to force the game into overtime, setting the stage for rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov to net the game winning goal at the 11:00 mark of overtime. The IceHogs would go on to dominate Chicago in game two with a 5-0 win at the BMO Center to advance to the Central Division Semifinal Round against the Milwaukee Admirals.







