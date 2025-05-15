Clay Stevenson Recalled by Washington

May 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have recalled goaltender Clay Stevenson from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Stevenson, 26, made his NHL debut with the Capitals on April 17 at Pittsburgh, stopping 33 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

He went 18-8-4 with a 2.94 goals-against average, an .888 save percentage, and two shutouts in 33 games with Hershey this season. He has appeared in one playoff game with the Bears, earning his first Calder Cup Playoffs win on May 9 at Lehigh Valley.

During his first full AHL season in 2023-24, Stevenson recorded a record of 24-10-2 with a 2.06 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage, and seven shutouts in 36 games with Hershey. Stevenson's seven shutouts led the AHL and tied Hershey's single-season shutout record. Stevenson, who represented Hershey at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, ranked second in the AHL in goals-against average, and third in save percentage. Stevenson and Shepard were the recipients of the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltending duo that allows the fewest goals per game during the AHL's regular season. Stevenson also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games, stopping nine of 10 shots against, as Hershey claimed its 13th title.

In 72 career AHL games with Hershey, Stevenson has a record of 45-18-6 with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage, and nine shutouts.

The Bears continue the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs when Hershey opens the best-of-five Atlantic Division Finals against the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. The series resumes in Hershey with Game 3 on Wednesday, May 21 at GIANT Center. Tickets for Bears home games for the Atlantic Division Finals are for sale online via Ticketmaster.







