Texas Takes Game One of Central Division Finals

May 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars react after a goal against the Milwaukee Admirals

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals to take Game One of the Central Division Finals on Thursday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Both teams found the scoresheet in the opening period, with Texas striking first just 3:13 into the contest. Matthew Seminoff jammed a loose puck under the pad of Matt Murray to open the scoring. Milwaukee answered just over five minutes later on the power play, as Cal O'Reilly buried a sharp-angle shot off a rebound from Mark Friedman's shot-pass off the end boards. In the final seconds of the period, Justin Hryckowian restored the Stars' lead, banking a shot off Murray's pad and just inside the post to give Texas a 2-1 advantage heading into the intermission.

Hryckowian netted his second goal of the night on the power play just 4:07 into the middle frame, tapping in a backdoor feed from Kole Lind to extend the Stars' lead.

In the third period, Luke Krys connected with Matej Blümel, who skated down the slot with backside pressure and ripped a shot past Murray's blocker to make it 4-1 Texas at the 5:14 mark. Mark Friedman responded for Milwaukee just under five minutes later, blasting a slap shot from the top of the right circle over the blocker of Magnus Hellberg to cut the lead to two. However, the Stars held firm the rest of the way to secure a 4-2 win in Game One.

Hellberg picked up the win with 23 saves on 25 shots, while Murray took the loss for the Admirals, allowing four goals on 28 shots.

The Stars and Admirals will face off in Game Two of the Central Division Finals on Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

