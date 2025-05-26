Abbotsford Canucks Secure a Spot in the Western Conference Finals with a 5-0 Win over Colorado.

May 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

In a do-or-die game in Loveland, CO, the Abbotsford Canucks and Colorado Eagles suited up for Game 5 of Round 3 in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Artūrs Šilovs started in goal for the Canucks while Trent Minor took the opposing net for the Eagles.

Both teams came out firing to start the series-clinching game, exchanging high danger changes in the first five minutes. While the Eagles controlled the pace of play for the first half of the frame, Šilovs made several key saves to hold Colorado off the score sheet.

Midway through the period, the pace shifted as the Canucks ramped up the pressure and Šilovs held strong in net. After a high-stick on Phil Di Giuseppe, the Canucks earned a two-minute man-advantage with 2:46 to go in the period.

Coming into the Colorado zone off the rush, Linus Karlsson passed the puck to Arshdeep Bains, who found Karlsson once again inside the right circle. The Swedish forward's shot was perfectly aimed, finding the back of the net to get Abbotsford on the board first.

60 seconds later, the Canucks struck again. After a hit from Chase Wouters to separate the puck from the home team, Jett Woo grabbed the puck in the neutral zone and skated in on the offence. Woo passed it to Di Giuseppe, whose wrist shot sent the puck past Minor for the insurance goal.

The second frame remained in a deadlock for the first half, but it was Cole McWard who broke the stand still. Coming in hot on a two-on-one with Guillaume Brisebois, the defenceman opted to keep the puck and take a shot that went through the five-hole of Minor.

As the period came to a close, tensions flared, giving opposing penalties to both teams to start the next frame.

Abbotsford opened the third period up with a bang, capitalizing on the extra room on the ice just 34 seconds in. Streaking into the Colorado zone with speed, Ty Mueller made a drop pass to Karlsson, who found his own rebound and netted it to extend the lead to 4-0.

With six minutes remaining in the frame, the Eagles pulled Miner for the extra attacker. The Canucks were able to capitalize on the empty netter, as Di Giuseppe scored his second of the night with just over four minutes to go.

As the clock wound down, Šilovs stayed strong to secure the shutout and help his team earn a spot in the Western Conference Finals.

The first game of the series against the Texas Stars starts in Abbotsford on Thursday, May 29.







