Abbotsford Canucks Advance to Western Conference Finals; Tickets on Sale Now

May 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, BC - It's official, your Abbotsford Canucks are heading to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history! After defeating the Colorado Eagles 5-0 in a thrilling Game 5 of the Pacific Division Finals, the team is set to open its first-ever Western Conference Finals series against the Texas Stars on Thursday, May 29 at 7:00pm PT at the Abbotsford Centre.

This is the deepest playoff run in team history, and Abbotsford Centre has never been louder. From massive saves to highlight-reel goals, the energy has been electric. You, the fans, have been a driving force behind this success, creating a true home-ice advantage. With a 24-11-0-1 regular season record and a 5-2 start to the Calder Cup Playoffs, the team has fed off your energy every step of the way.

Western Conference Finals Schedule:

Game 1 at Abbotsford Centre - Thursday, May 29 at 7:00pm PT

Game 2 at Abbotsford Centre - Saturday, May 31 at 7:00pm PT

Game 3 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Monday, June 2 at 5:00pm PT

Game 4 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Wednesday, June 4 at 5:00pm PT

*Game 5 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Friday, June 6 at 5:00pm PT

*Game 6 at Abbotsford Centre - Sunday, June 8 at 6:00pm PT

*Game 7 at Abbotsford Centre - Monday, June 9 at 7:00pm PT

*If necessary

Can't make it in person? Catch all the action live on AHLTV via FloHockey and follow the team's Calder Cup journey from anywhere.







