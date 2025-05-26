Colorado's Playoff Run Comes to End in 5-0 Loss to Canucks

May 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Abbotsford goaltender Arturs Silovs stopped all 34 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout of the postseason, as the Canucks defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-0 in Game Five of the Pacific Division Finals on Monday. Forwards Linus Karlsson and Phil DiGiuseppe each netted a pair of goals in the win, as the Canucks now advance to face the Texas Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

A power play for the Canucks would open up the scoring, as forward Linus Karlsson buried a wrister from the slot, giving Abbotsford a 1-0 edge at the 17:46 mark of the first period.

The Canucks would strike again just 1:00 later when forward Phil DiGiuseppe lit the lamp with a shot from the right-wing circle, pushing Abbotsford's lead to 2-0. Colorado would outshoot the Canucks 8-7 in the opening 20 minutes, but left for the first intermission still trailing, 2-0.

The deficit would grow deeper when an odd-man rush was capped off with a wrister from the right-wing circle from defenseman Cole McWard, putting Abbotsford up 3-0 at the 9:09 mark of the second period.

Still leading 3-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Canucks would expand their advantage to 4-0 when Karlsson swept home a loose puck at the bottom of the left-wing circle just 34 seconds into the final frame.

DiGiuseppe would collect his second of the game with an empty-netter at the 15:53 mark, sealing the 5-0 score.

Goaltender Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 23 shots. Colorado finished the contest going 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

