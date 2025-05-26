Conference Finals Schedules Announced for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the schedules for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs' two Conference Finals series.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Eastern Conference Finals will feature the Laval Rocket (top affiliate of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens) and the Charlotte Checkers (top affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers).

The Rocket, who won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's regular-season champions in 2024-25, are in the conference finals for the second time in four years. The Checkers are the first Panthers affiliate ever to reach the AHL's final four; Charlotte won the Calder Cup in 2019 while affiliated with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals get underway Wednesday night at Place Bell in Laval, Que.

N1-Laval Rocket vs. A2-Charlotte Checkers

Game 1 - Wed., May 28 - Charlotte at Laval, 7:00

Game 2 - Thu., May 29 - Charlotte at Laval, 7:00

Game 3 - Sun., June 1 - Laval at Charlotte, 4:00

Game 4 - Tue., June 3 - Laval at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 5 - Thu., June 5 - Laval at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 6 - Sat., June 7 - Charlotte at Laval, 3:00

*Game 7 - Sun., June 8 - Charlotte at Laval, 3:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

The Western Conference Finals will pit the Abbotsford Canucks (top affiliate of the AHL's Vancouver Canucks) against the Texas Stars (top affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars).

The Canucks are making their first-ever appearance in the Calder Cup conference finals. The Stars are 3-0 in Western Conference Finals series, advancing to the Calder Cup Finals in 2010, 2014 and 2018. They won their only championship in 2014.

Game 1 of this series is set for Thursday night at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, B.C.

P2-Abbotsford Canucks vs. C2-Texas Stars

Game 1 - Thu., May 29 - Texas at Abbotsford, 10:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 31 - Texas at Abbotsford, 10:00

Game 3 - Mon., June 2 - Abbotsford at Texas, 8:00

Game 4 - Wed., June 4 - Abbotsford at Texas, 8:00

*Game 5 - Fri., June 6 - Abbotsford at Texas, 8:00

*Game 6 - Sun., June 8 - Texas at Abbotsford, 9:00

*Game 7 - Mon., June 9 - Texas at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

