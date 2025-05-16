Silvos Authors 22-Save Shutout in 2-0 Win Over Eagles

May 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







ABBOTSFORD, BC. - Abbotsford goalie Arturs Silovs stopped all 22 shots he faced, while forward Ty Mueller and defenseman Vincent Mancini each provided a goal, as the Canucks defeated the Colorado Eagles 2-0 in Game One of the Pacific Division Finals. Trent Miner was strong in net, finishing with 22 saves on 23 shots. Colorado was held 0-for-3 on the power play, while Abbotsford finished the night 1-for-2.

The first period would see each team receive one opportunity on the power play, but with neither side being able to convert, the contest would head to the first intermission still scoreless.

The Canucks second power play of the night would eventually lead to the game's first goal. Mueller stationed himself between the circles before fielding a pass and snapping it home. The goal was Mueller's first of the postseason and gave Abbotsford a 1-0 edge at the 15:25 mark of the second period.

Still trailing 1-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would continue to be stymied by Silovs in the final frame. Colorado failed to connect on a late power play, as Mancini would tack on an empty-netter with six seconds remaining in the contest to ensure the Canucks the 1-0 series lead.

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue their Pacific Division Finals series against the Canucks, with Game Two on Sunday, May 18th at 7:00pm MT at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Tickets for the Pacific Division Finals are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.







American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.