Belleville Sens and Fans Give Back More Than $95,000 Through 2024-25 50/50 Program

May 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - It was another successful season for the Belleville Senators' 50/50 program, with the club announcing today a total of $95,148.30.

Funds are raised through the sale of 50/50 tickets at Belleville Sens home games or online at 5050bsens.com, with the total collected then split in half. A winner is announced at the end of each game and takes home half of the pot. The other half goes into the Senators Community Fund, and the money is split among participating organizations at the end of the season.

In 2024-25, the Senators were able to support 13 organizations across the Bay of Quinte, including, United Way Hastings & Prince Edward, The Children's Foundation, Hastings Prince Edward Learning Foundation, Habitiat for Humanity Hastings-Prince Edward, Rotary Club of Belleville, Belleville General Hospital Foundation, Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic Education Foundation, Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation, YMCA of Central East Ontario, Quinte Youth Unlimited, Hospice Quinte, 608 Duke of Edinburgh Squadron (Royal Canadian Air Cadets), and the Trenton Military Family Resource Centre.

"Our 50/50 program is one of our pinnacle fundraising programs every year, and we're always so grateful for the way Belleville Sens fans take part, either in person at CAA Arena on game days or through online ticket purchases," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "We're proud to be able to direct this money towards 13 worthy community organizations that continue to make a positive and lasting impact right here in the Bay of Quinte Community."

Over the past five seasons, the club and its fans have contributed more than $460,000 through the 50/50 program. If you want to get your community group involved in the Belleville Sens 50/50 program for the 2025-26 season, you can click here to visit the Belleville Sens Community Page and fill out a registration form.

