Capitals Loan Bear, Stevenson, and Gibson to Hershey

May 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned defenseman Ethan Bear and goaltenders Clay Stevenson and Mitch Gibson to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Bear, 27, recorded 46 points (10g, 36a) in 62 games - all career highs in his AHL tenure - with Hershey to lead the Chocolate and White in scoring. He was only the second defenseman in the club's 87 seasons of AHL competition to pace Hershey in scoring, joining Rollie McLenahan (60 points, 1949-50). His +33 rating ranked second in the AHL, and he was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team. He was named Hershey's Team MVP and won the club's Milton Garland Memorial Award as the team's best defenseman.

Hershey posted a record of 10-0-0-0 this season when Bear scored a goal, and the club's record of 28-4-3-0 when he gets at least a point represents the most wins associated with an individual Bears player's offensive contributions. Bear represented Hershey at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, California, scoring a goal in the All-Star Challenge to help the Atlantic Division reach the championship round, where they fell 2-1 in the shootout to the Central Division.

Stevenson, 26, made his NHL debut with the Capitals on April 17 at Pittsburgh, stopping 33 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

He went 18-8-4 with a 2.94 goals-against average, an .888 save percentage, and two shutouts in 33 games with Hershey this season. He has appeared in one playoff game with the Bears, earning his first Calder Cup Playoffs win on May 9 at Lehigh Valley.

Gibson, 25, went 12-1-0 in 14 games for South Carolina (ECHL) this season, posting a 1.75 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. He went 1-3 in four playoff games for the Stingrays with a 3.40 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.

The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native appeared in one game with Hershey this season, stopping 26 shots to earn a win at Springfield on Oct. 26. He is 3-0-0 in his AHL career with Hershey with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

The Bears continue the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs when Hershey opens the best-of-five Atlantic Division Finals against the Charlotte Checkers tonight at 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. The series resumes in Hershey with Game 3 on Wednesday, May 21 at GIANT Center. Tickets for Bears home games for the Atlantic Division Finals are for sale online via Ticketmaster.







