Abbotsford Canucks Shut Out the Texas Stars to Take a 2-0 Series Lead

June 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks hosted the Texas Stars for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, aiming to secure their second win of the series before heading to Austin, Texas.

Artūrs Šilovs got the start in net once again for Abbotsford, going head-to-head with Texas goaltender Remi Poirier.

The game started at a fast pace, with both teams generating quality scoring chances early. One of the best opportunities came on a breakaway by Linus Karlsson, but Remi Poirer got infront of it. Each team also exchanged a penalty, but both Šilovs and Poirier stood tall in their respective creases, turning away every shot to keep the first period scoreless.

The second period remained a tight battle, with the Canucks facing some adversity after spending a significant amount of time on the penalty kill. Down a man for six minutes, Abbotsford struggled to generate much offense but managed to stifle the Stars' attack. Šilovs was instrumental in keeping the game locked at 0-0. Near the end of the period, Tristen Nielsen had a golden chance on a breakaway, but Poirier shut the door once again, sending the game into the final frame still tied.

With 20 minutes to play, the Canucks came out strong, looking to take control. After sustained pressure in the offensive zone, Akito Hirose broke the deadlock seven minutes into the third, scoring his first of the playoffs as the puck trickled past Poirier to give Abbotsford a 1-0 lead.

With the lead in hand, the Canucks focused on closing out the game. Despite creating more scoring chances, they found themselves shorthanded once again late in the period. Thanks to a stellar penalty kill and Šilovs' rock-solid goaltending, Abbotsford held on for the shutout victory.

Šilovs finished the night with a perfect performance, backstopping the Canucks to a 1-0 win and a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to Texas.

The teams now head to Austin, where Games 3, 4, and potentially 5 will be played.







