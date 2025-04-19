P-Bruins Outlast Islanders in Regular Season Finale

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins outlasted the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 in the final game of the regular season on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Vinni Lettieri notched a goal and an assist, while Dans Locmelis posted two assists. Matthew Poitras and John Farinacci found the back of the net as well. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 33 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Lettieri collected a loose puck at the right post and chipped a shot past the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 16:49 remaining in the first period. Locmelis and Frederic Brunet received the assists. Gemel Smith tied the game for Bridgeport with 8:03 to play in the first frame. Poitras jammed at the puck from above the crease and sent it across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 24 seconds to play in the first frame. Locmelis and Lettieri were credited with assists. Max Wanner sent a feed to Farinacci above the crease, where he redirected the puck across the goal line to extend the Providence lead to 3-1 with 13:00 remaining in the third period. Riley Tufte received a secondary assist. Cam Berg fired a wrist shot from the right circle that beat the goaltender on the far side, cutting the Providence lead to 3-2 with 5:31 to play in the third frame.

Stats

Locmelis has points in four straight games with eleven total points in that span. DiPietro stopped 33 of 35 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots. The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 6-for-6. The Providence Bruins finish the regular season at 41-23-5-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds for game one of the best-of-three first round Calder Cup Playoffs series on Wednesday, April 23 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.