Roadrunners Fall 3-2, Playoff Fate Comes Down to Saturday

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (33-32-4-2) mounted a late push but came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Eagles (43-20-5-3) Friday night at Tucson Arena. Despite missing a chance to clinch a Calder Cup Playoff berth, the Roadrunners will have one final opportunity to punch their ticket in Saturday's regular season finale.

Colorado jumped in front just 14 seconds into the game on a rebound goal from Jayson Megna. Tucson responded midway through the period, as forward Cameron Hebig buried a power-play rebound for his team-leading 24th goal of the season to even the score 1-1.

The Eagles retook control in the middle frame with goals from Wyatt Aamodt and Calle Rosén to take a 3-1 advantage heading into the third.

Tucson clawed back in the final frame, capitalizing on a 5-on-3 power play when Sammy Walker ripped a shot past Colorado goaltender Trent Miner to cut the deficit to one with seven minutes remaining. Kailer Yamamoto- making his return from his NHL recall with Utah- earned the primary assist, while defenseman Max Szuber extended his point streak to a season-high seven games with the secondary helper.

The Roadrunners continued to press late, pulling goaltender Matthew Villalta for an extra attacker in the final minutes, but were unable to find the equalizer.

With the loss, Tucson and Bakersfield are now tied at 72 points after the Condors defeated Henderson 5-3 on Friday. The Roadrunners, however, hold the tiebreaker with more regulation wins- and still control their own destiny entering Saturday's winner-take-all rematch with the Eagles.

Puck drop for Saturday's regular season finale is set for 7 p.m. at Tucson Arena. A win of any kind would secure Tucson a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Megna wasted no time getting the Eagles on the board, scoring just 14 seconds into the game. Matthew Phillips carried the puck into the Tucson zone and fired a shot on net. Megna crashed the net and buried the loose rebound to make it 1-0 Eagles.

Tucson responded with their first quality scoring chance minutes later, as Andrew Agozzino ripped a short-side one-timer from the bottom of the right circle that was turned aside by Colorado goaltender Trent Miner.

Midway through the frame, Roadrunners rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux laid a heavy check on Chris Wagner in the corner behind the Tucson net. Jake Wise took exception and was assessed a roughing minor, giving Tucson the game's first power play.

The Roadrunners nearly converted early in the man-advantage as Szuber's point shot deflected just wide. They wouldn't be denied, though. With 10 seconds left on the power play, Robbie Russo sent a rocket in from the blue line that Miner stopped, but couldn't control. Austin Poganski crashed the net for the rebound, which Miner turned aside, but Hebig followed up and buried the loose puck to even the score at 1-1 with 7:35 left in the period.

The Eagles earned their first power play in the closing minutes after Hunter Drew was called for interference near the Tucson bench. The Roadrunners killed off the opening half of the penalty to send the game into the first intermission tied 1-1.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson successfully killed off the remainder of Drew's penalty to open the second, but Colorado didn't wait long to reclaim the lead. Just 3:49 into the frame, Aamodt fired a shot from the blue line that snuck through traffic and beat Villalta to make it 2-1 Eagles.

Less than seven minutes later, Colorado extended the lead at 10:29 when Rosén found space in the high slot and ripped a wrist shot past Villalta to give the Eagles a 3-1 cushion.

A minute later, the Roadrunners went back on the power play after Wagner was called for hooking. Tucson nearly made it count. Rookie defenseman Artem Duda blasted a one-timer from the right circle, and Poganski crashed the net for the rebound- but once again, Trent Miner came up with the save to keep it a two-goal game.

Tucson turned up the pressure late in the period, outshooting Colorado 5-0 over the final two and a half minutes. Ben McCartney rang a shot off the post from the slot, and Duda and Poganski connected again for another close call, but Miner held firm to close the frame.

THIRD PERIOD

Trailing by two, the Roadrunners came out aggressive to open the final frame, and dictated play early on.

Just over five minutes in, a flurry of penalties led to a rare 4-on-3 power play for Colorado after Tucson's Julian Lutz and Walker were called for tripping, and Colorado's T.J. Tynan picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct minor. With the Eagles on the two-man advantage, Villalta came up huge- turning aside five shots to keep Tucson within striking distance.

The Roadrunners earned their best opportunity to climb back into the game with 9:30 to go, when Colorado's Hank Kempf was called for delay of game. On the ensuing power play, Hebig teed up Agozzino in the slot for a one-timer, but Miner answered with another big stop. Just moments later, Wagner was sent off for holding, giving Tucson a brief 5-on-3.

The Roadrunners capitalized quickly. Off the faceoff, Walker found space in the slot and snapped a wrist shot past Miner to bring Tucson within one with 7:01 remaining and 1:30 still left on the man advantage.

With time winding down, Tucson pulled Villalta for the extra attacker and pushed hard for the equalizer. They earned a pair of offensive zone faceoffs in the final minute, but couldn't generate a clean look, as Colorado held on for the 3-2 win.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will close out the regular season on Saturday in the series finale against Colorado. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT at Tucson Arena. Fans can watch the game live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.