Comets Offer $10 Tickets on Wednesday and Friday for Fan Appreciation Week
April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets announced today that in celebration of their fans and the community, they are offering $10 tickets to the final two home games of the 2024-2025 season on Wednesday and Friday this week in their final two home games of the regular season.
Part of the celebration will see Season Ticket Members paint the ice after the conclusion of Friday night's game against the Syracuse Crunch. The team will also give away a 2024-2025 team photo to fans who attend Wednesday's game.
On Wednesday, the team will battle the Toronto Marlies at 7:00 PM for the final time and on Friday, the Comets end their home schedule with a game against the Syracuse Crunch which also begins at 7:00 PM.
Tickets: To purchase tickets, fans can go to www.epirestatetix.com or visiting www.uticacomets.com for more information.
