Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight

April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Fan Appreciation Knight presented by Toyota. This Saturday, April 19 the Silver Knights will take on the Bakersfield Condors at 6 p.m. PT in their final game of the regular season. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative poster featuring the 2024-25 team photo.

Concessions stands throughout Lee's Family Forum will feature Fan Appreciation Knight specials including:

$2: Hot dogs $4: Select draft beer, sangria, champagne, mini smoothies from Maui Wowie, mini classic sundaes from Superchill, potato wedges from El Dogg's, zeppole from Rosati's, cupcakes from Freed's $19.99: All you can eat buffet in The Vault presented by Lexicon Bank *Royal Landing and Glass Seat Member access only

Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game for the annual "Jerseys Off Our Backs" celebration where Silver Knights players hand deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance.

The Silver Surprise ticket pack is now available, which includes a ticket to Fan Appreciation Knight and a mystery gift. Ticket packages are available starting at $35 per ticket while supplies last. Mystery gifts may feature premium giveaways, exclusive ticket pack items, autographed memorabilia, or official Henderson Silver Knights merchandise. To receive the offer, tickets must be purchased through this link.

Limited single-game tickets for Fan Appreciation Knight are still available.

