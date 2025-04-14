Wolves to Help Spotlight Importance of Organ Donation

GLENVIEW, Ill. - April is National Donate Life Month and the Chicago Wolves are once again proud to partner with Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network to help spotlight the importance of donor registration.

The mission of Gift of Hope is to save and enhance the lives of as many people as possible through organ and tissue donation. That vision aligns with the Wolves' commitment to helping those in the community, so that is why the American Hockey League organization will welcome Gift of Hope to the Allstate Arena concourse during the Wolves' regular-season finale against the Rockford IceHogs on April 19.

Gift of Hope will share with Wolves fans details on the importance of becoming an organ and tissue donor and how to join the donor registry.

Throughout April, Gift of Hope, along with hundreds of advocates, including hospitals, coroners, funeral directors, ambassadors and partners throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana are encouraging everyone to "Say Yes" to donation.

"We're once again thrilled to partner with Gift of Hope," Greg Sprott, Wolves Vice President of Partnerships, said. "We look forward to helping grow the registry of eligible donors in order to save and enhance as many lives possible through organ and tissue donation. We encourage all Wolves fans to 'Say Yes!' to donation and register with Gift of Hope."

According to Gift of Hope, currently, more than 5,000 people in Illinois and Indiana are awaiting a life-saving organ transplant and the goal during National Donate Life Month is to inspire 25,000 people in Illinois and northwest Indiana to join the donor registry.

Since 1986, Gift of Hope has worked with Illinois hospitals and families to help save the lives of more than 29,000 organ transplant recipients and improved the lives of hundreds of thousands tissue transplant recipients.

"We are grateful to the Chicago Wolves for their continued advocacy and dedication to supporting Gift of Hope's mission to save and enhance the lives of as many people as possible through organ and tissue donation," Harry Wilkins, President/CEO of Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, said.

Fans attending the Wolves game on April 19 at Allstate Arena are encouraged to stop by the Gift of Hope table to learn more about becoming an organ donor. More information can also be found at giftofhope.org.

