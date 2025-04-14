Matthew Poitras Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 14, that Providence Bruins forward Matthew Poitras has been named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 13, 2025.
Poitras posted two goals and five assists for seven points across two games last weekend.
He tallied two goals and two assists for a career-high four points in Friday's 6-2 victory over Hartford at the XL Center. The 21-year-old notched a career-best three assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against Belleville at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
The 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward totals 16 goals and 24 assists for 40 points in 38 AHL games this season. Poitras' 1.05 points per game ranks first on the team, while his seven power play goals rank second.
The Brooklin, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2025
- Alex Suzdalev Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolves to Help Spotlight Importance of Organ Donation - Chicago Wolves
- Matthew Poitras Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Providence Bruins
- Providence's Matthew Poitras Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Less Than 200 Tickets Remaining for Belleville Sens 2025 Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Recall Forward Curtis Hall from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Offer $10 Tickets on Wednesday and Friday for Fan Appreciation Week - Utica Comets
- Capitals Recall Stevenson, Loan Shepard to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Keep Coming Back, Top Coachella Valley in OT - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Matthew Poitras Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
- Locmelis, P-Bruins Defeat Senators in Overtime
- Locmelis, Poitras Put P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Assistant Coach Matt Thomas Accepts Head Coaching Job at Rochester Institute of Technology
- Mougenel Takes Temporary Leave