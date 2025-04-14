Matthew Poitras Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 14, that Providence Bruins forward Matthew Poitras has been named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 13, 2025.

Poitras posted two goals and five assists for seven points across two games last weekend.

He tallied two goals and two assists for a career-high four points in Friday's 6-2 victory over Hartford at the XL Center. The 21-year-old notched a career-best three assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against Belleville at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward totals 16 goals and 24 assists for 40 points in 38 AHL games this season. Poitras' 1.05 points per game ranks first on the team, while his seven power play goals rank second.

The Brooklin, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

