Murashov, Beck Reassigned to Wheeling, Gauthier Returns to WBS

April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned goaltender Sergei Murashov from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been reassigned by Pittsburgh to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from Wheeling, as well.

Furthermore, forward Jack Beck has been reassigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling.

Murashov has set several records throughout the organization during his first season in North America. Earlier this year, the 21-year-old racked up a 13-game winning streak with Wheeling, setting a franchise record in the process. It was also the longest winning streak by a rookie in ECHL history. Murashov's encore was amassing an 11-0-0 record to start his AHL career with the Penguins. His 11-game winning streak was the longest by a rookie in team history and tied Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's high-water mark for longest win streak overall (John Curry, 2008-09).

In 16 games with the Penguins, Murashov is 12-3-0 with a 2.64 goals against average, .913 save percentage and one shutout. In 26 games as a Nailer, the 2022 fourth-round draft pick went 17-7-1 with a 2.40 goals against average, .922 save percentage and one shutout.

Gauthier won the Nick Vitucci Award as the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year last season, the first netminder in Nailers history to do so. This season, his third as a pro, he is 18-10-2 through 30 net appearances. Gauthier's 18 wins and two shutouts lead the Nailers, his .928 save percentage ranks second overall in the league, and his 2.06 goals against average places him third among ECHL goalies.

In 24 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 24-year-old from Calgary, Alberta is 9-5-7 with a 2.90 goals against average, .904 save percentage and one shutout.

Beck recently made his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Apr. 4 against the Cleveland Monsters Beck recorded an assist in that game for his first AHL point. In three games with the Penguins, the 22-year-old earned one assist and two shots on goal.

Beck has garnered eight goals and 28 assists for 36 points in 36 games with Wheeling this season. A sixth-round draft pick of the Calgary Flames at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, he also ranks second on the Nailers with 10 power-play assists.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Apr. 16, a pivotal head-to-head showdown with the Providence Bruins. Two teams jockeying for Atlantic Division playoff positioning will face off at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

