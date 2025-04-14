Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: April 14th, 2025

April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack completed their penultimate weekend of the season with a 1-1-0-0 record. The club also concluded it's road portion of the 2024-25 season.

Hartford concludes it's 2024-25 season with two home games this week.

Friday, April 11 th, 2025, Vs. Providence Bruins (2-6 L): The Wolf Pack fell behind 4:49 into the hockey game on Friday night and were unable to claw back against the Providence Bruins.

Matt Poitras backhanded home a rebound at 4:49 of the first period, giving the Bruins a lead they never lost. Dans Ločmelis potted his first career professional goal at 8:53 of the second period, taking a centering pass from Poitras and making it 2-0. Tyler Pitlick made it 3-0 at 11:23, beating Dylan Garand by the glove for his 21 st goal of the season.

Oliver Wahlstrom blasted home a one-timer from the right-wing circle 1:25 into the third period, making it a 4-0 contest. Anton Blidh got the Wolf Pack on the board at 3:18, tipping home a Jackson Dorrington shot from the left-wing point.

Less than a minute later, however, Poitras tipped a Frederic Brunet shot by Garand to make it 5-1.

Adam Sýkora got it to 5-2 at 14:37, jamming home a rebound, but John Farinacci ended the intrigue at 19:09 with an empty net goal.

With the loss, the Wolf Pack finished the season series with a 3-7-0-0 record against the Bruins.

Saturday, April 12 th, 2025, at Bridgeport Islanders (5-3 W): The Wolf Pack jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the 17:17 mark of the first period on Saturday night in Bridgeport.

Dylan Roobroeck broke the ice at 1:12, banking a pass off the skates of Jesse Pulkkinen and in for his 19 th goal of the season. Noah Laba then made it 2-0 at 5:53, jamming home a rebound for his second career goal.

Jake Leschyshyn tipped his 13 th goal of the season by Hunter Miska at 8:27. Stationed at the top of the crease, Leschyshyn got a piece of Connor Mackey's shot from the point to make it 3-0. Alex Belzile then fired a shot home on the power play at 17:17, making it 4-0.

Tyce Thompson backhanded home a loose puck over the right pad of Callum Tung at 17:40, making it 4-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Tung suffered an injury early in the second period, forcing Talyn Boyko in for the final 38:41 of play.

3:49 into the second period, Brian Pinho tapped a backdoor pass from Marshall Warren by Boyko to make it 4-2. 1:04 later, at 4:53, Alex Jefferies snuck a shot by Boyko from the right-wing circle to make it 4-3.

Boyko slammed the door shut from there, however, making 20 saves to help the Wolf Pack conclude their road schedule with a victory.

Jackson Dorrington hit the empty net at 19:38, scoring his first career professional goal.

Quick Hits:

The Wolf Pack finished their road schedule with two consecutive victories. It marks the third time this season that the Wolf Pack have won back-to-back games on the road.

The club finishes the season with an 11-18-6-1 record on the road.

Belzile's goal in Bridgeport on Saturday night was his 300 th career point in the AHL. His 19 th goal of the season matches his previous career-high of 19, set during the 2023-24 season with the Wolf Pack.

Despite leaving the game due to injury at the 21:19 mark, Tung collected his first career AHL victory on Saturday night. He made eleven saves on 12 shots before exiting the contest.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Apr. 16, 2025, Vs. Charlotte Checkers (7:00 p.m., XL Center)

Friday, Apr. 18, 2025, Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m., XL Center)

