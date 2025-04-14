Capitals Recall Stevenson, Loan Shepard to Hershey

April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Clay Stevenson has been recalled, and fellow netminder Hunter Shepard has been loaned to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Stevenson, 26, has posted an 18-8-4 record with a 2.94 goals-against average, an .888 save percentage, and two shutouts in 33 games with Hershey this season. The 6'4", 195-pound goaltender has gone 3-1-0 over his past four games, posting a 2.25 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

During his first full AHL season in 2023-24, Stevenson recorded a record of 24-10-2 with a 2.06 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage, and seven shutouts in 36 games with Hershey. Stevenson's seven shutouts led the AHL and tied Hershey's single-season shutout record. Stevenson, who represented Hershey at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, ranked second in the AHL in goals-against average, and third in save percentage. Stevenson and Shepard were the recipients of the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltending duo that allows the fewest goals per game during the AHL's regular season. Stevenson also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games, stopping nine of 10 shots against, as Hershey claimed its 13th title.

In 72 career AHL games with Hershey, Stevenson has a record of 45-18-6 with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage, and nine shutouts.

Shepard, 29, has a record of 22-11-3 with a 2.81 goals-against average, an .891 save percentage, and three shutouts in 37 games with Hershey this season. He appeared in one game with Washington during his recall, stopping 19 shots in a 7-0 loss at Columbus on Apr. 12.

Shepard has led Hershey to back-to-back Calder Cup titles, and in 2023-24, he won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding goaltender. He was named to the 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team and won the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award along with teammate Stevenson as Hershey surrendered a league-low 2.10 goals per game.

In his AHL career, Shepard is 77-26-11 in 116 games for Hershey with a 2.21 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage, and 11 shutouts.

