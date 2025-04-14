Senators Four Points from Playoffs as Regular Season's Final Week Begins

April 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Belleville Senators have been battling for their playoff lives for the last few weeks and have kept themselves in the race to be the North Division's final Calder Cup Playoffs representative by picking up five of a possible six points on the road last week. The Senators scored a dramatic comeback win against their divisional rivals in Rochester last Wednesday before picking up a first-ever win in Springfield Friday and snagging a single point in an overtime loss at Providence last Saturday.

Here's a recap of the action as the Senators dug deep in the effort to extend the season.

Wednesday, April 9, 2025: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Rochester Americans - 2

Stephen Halliday scored the game-winner with just 55 seconds left in the game, as the Belleville Senators stormed back from a 2-0 third period deficit to beat the host Rochester Americans 4-2 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena, keeping themselves in the race for an AHL playoff spot.

Friday, April 11, 2025: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Springfield Thunderbirds - 2

The Belleville Senators kept their playoff hopes alive on Friday night, never trailing in a convincing 4-2 win over the host Springfield Thunderbirds. It was the Senators' first-ever win at the MassMutual Center in Springfield in seven visits and saw the return of former T-Birds Keean Washkurak and Jamison Rees to face their old clubs. Among the highlights, Tristen Robins scored his first goal as a member of the Senators.

Saturday, April 12, 2025: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Providence Bruins - 4 (OT)

The Providence Bruins took full advantage of the nine power plays they were awarded against the visiting Belleville Senators on Saturday night, converting three times on the man-advantage, including the overtime winner, to take a 4-3 decision in extra time. The Sens battled back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to force the extra frame, led by a two-goal night from Wyatt Bongiovanni and a 35-save effort from goalie Malcolm Subban.

Highlight of the Week:

Jan Jenik buried his 12th goal of the season from the tightest of angles, to help spur a Belleville comeback attempt in Providence last Saturday night.

Transactions:

Apr.1/25: #9 Angus Crookshank (LW) - DELETE - Recalled from loan to Ottawa (NHL)

Apr.2/25: #39 Zachary Massicotte (D) - DELETE - Released from PTO

Apr.4/25: #18 Jake Chiasson (RW) - ADD - Returned on loan fro Orlando (ECHL)

Apr.11/25: #42 Hayden Hodgson (RW) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 47 (17 G + 30 A)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Goals: 22

#9 Angus Crookshank (LW)

#22 Wyatt Bongiovanni (C)

Assists: 35

#22 Garrett Pilon

Power Play Goals: 11

#9 Angus Crookshank (LW)

Plus/Minus: +13

#21 Maxence Guenette (D)

Penalty Minutes: 156

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 2.36

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .913

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 17

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 4

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Playoff Picture:

The Senators enter the final week of the season in sixth place, four points behind Toronto and five points behind Cleveland. They have six points available to gain.

All three teams play Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, so the Senators will need to continue to collect at least four points in their trio of games against the Laval Rocket and will need those other opponents to falter in their final matchups.

Information on the playoff qualification races across the league by checking out the AHL's Calder Cup Playoff Primer, which is updated daily.

This Week:

All three of Belleville's games this week are against the freshly minted 2025 North Division Champion Laval Rocket. The Sens will visit Laval on Wednesday and Friday before returning home for the club's 2025 Fan Appreciation Night, presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board, on Saturday.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. (Place Bell)

Friday, April 18, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. (Place Bell)

Saturday, April 19, 2025: Belleville Senators vs Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena) (Fan Appreciation Night presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board)

